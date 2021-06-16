https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/16/biden-gives-away-the-game-and-messes-up-in-relation-to-putin-yet-again-at-presser-n397789
About The Author
Related Posts
Exposed Emails Show School Principal Scheming to Silence “Wacko” Parents After they Reject CRT Curriculum
May 27, 2021
Joe Scarborough's Unhinged Rant: If You're Skeptical About Vaccine Passports, You're Opposing Jesus
March 30, 2021
“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” — the First Phase of President Trump's New Social Media Project?
May 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy