President Biden on Wednesday inaccurately indicated that rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 killed a police officer.

“Mr. President, when President Putin was questioned today about human rights he said the reason why he’s cracking down on opposition leaders is because he doesn’t want something like Jan. 6th to happen in Russia,” a reporter asked Biden on Wednesday, adding that Putin communicated that he does not want the formation of groups like Black Lives Matter. “What’s your response to that please?” the reporter inquired.

Biden said he believes “that’s a ridiculous comparison. It’s one thing for literally criminals to break through cordon, go into the Capitol, kill a police officer and be held unaccountable, and it is for people … marching on the Capitol and saying, ‘You are not allowing me to speak freely. You are not allowing me to do A, B, C or D.’ And so they’re very different criteria.”

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick passed away on Jan. 7, the day after the riot, but the Washington D.C. chief medical examiner determined that the manner of death was natural and Sicknick had suffered strokes.

