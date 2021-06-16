https://noqreport.com/2021/06/16/biden-privilege-a-tale-of-two-racists/

We are living in a P.C. culture. In the past few years, we’ve seen multiple celebrities canceled for comments that have been taken to be offensive against African Americans or Black Lives Matter. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, get a free pass when openly insulting Black people.

There’s a long list of celebrates who got canceled after they purposefully or accidentally said or tweeted offensive remarks against Black people, including remarks that were not objectively racist but were perceived as racist. For example, Roseanne Barr, Megyn Kelly, and “The Flash” star Hartley Sawyer were each fired from their positions after either tweeting or making remarks the cancel culture perceived as racist.

Barr tweeted that President Barack Obama’s adviser Valerie Jarret was the “offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes .” She was subsequently fired from the Roseanne Barr Show. Kelly was fired for simply talking about the changing attitudes of black face on NBC. Sawyer was fired for racist and misogynistic tweets.

Many individuals who have used the n-word were either fired or pressured into resigning. Papa John’s founder John Schnatter resigned from the company after he was set up to use the n-word on a […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

