https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/biden-putin-showdown-crowder-on-how-will-biden-compare-to-trump

On today’s show, Crowder talks about Joe Biden’s upcoming attempt at a conversation with Putin. Will he make it through the meeting without embarrassing us? Also, Crowder explains why the left wants to cancel Charles Barkley. Then, the government is coming to tax your weed, and Crowder explains why. Later, liberals want to decriminalize crime and crime is going up? All that and more on Wednesday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder.”

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

