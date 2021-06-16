https://noqreport.com/2021/06/16/biden-responds-affirmatively-to-question-about-whether-he-trusts-putin-white-house-comms-team-walks-it-back/

Share the truth

The White House communications team had to walk back indications made by President Joe Biden that he trusts Russian Vladimir Putin and that the two leaders trust each other. Biden nodded affirmatively in response to a question about trust between the heads of state. The White House was quick to point out that Biden was giving a “general head nod” in response to “the chaos.”

White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reported that President Biden was asked in Geneva “Do you trust Putin? Do you trust each other?” and that the president “looked directly at the reporter and nodded affirmatively.” From WH Pool on nod: @PressSec statement: “During a chaotic free for all with members of the press shouting questions over each other, the President gave a general head nod in the direction of the media. He wasn’t responding to any question or anything other than the chaos.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 16, 2021 Press Secretary Jen Psaki walked back the “nod,” giving a statement that “During a chaotic free-for-all with members of the press shouting questions over each other, the President gave a general head no in the direction of the media. He wasn’t responding to any question or […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

