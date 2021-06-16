https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/biden-says-he-gave-putin-a-list-of-critical-infrastructures-that-should-be-off-limits-to-cyberattack-and-people-have-questions/

During the Biden-Putin summit meeting, the U.S. president said the topic of cyberattacks came up. President Biden says he gave Putin a list of critically important infrastructure in the U.S. that are totally off-limits:

That brings up some questions:

Yikes.

Buckle up, it could be a bumpy few years.

