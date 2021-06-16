https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/biden-says-he-gave-putin-a-list-of-critical-infrastructures-that-should-be-off-limits-to-cyberattack-and-people-have-questions/

During the Biden-Putin summit meeting, the U.S. president said the topic of cyberattacks came up. President Biden says he gave Putin a list of critically important infrastructure in the U.S. that are totally off-limits:

Joe Biden says he gave Putin a list of “critical infrastructures” that should be “off limits” from cyber attacks — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 16, 2021

Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 areas of critical infrastructure that “should be off-limits” for cyberattacks, including the energy sector and water supply He says they agreed to have experts in their countries “work on specific understandings about what’s off-limits” pic.twitter.com/K8oKdAFZ2J — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 16, 2021

Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructure entities that are off limits as targets for cyber attacks and vowed to use the nation’s “significant” cyber capabilities to respond if they are targeted. https://t.co/YfZrxnAzOj — Axios (@axios) June 16, 2021

That brings up some questions:

is… is there critical infrastructure Biden is ok with cyber attacks on??? https://t.co/hDOvZT8Nb0 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 16, 2021

Which ones are ok? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 16, 2021

Which infrastructures does Biden consider not off limits? https://t.co/B0jQPfbBdZ — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 16, 2021

Um…isn’t that more like showing the guy the stuff they can attack that can absolutely cripple you and handicap any retaliation? https://t.co/DZLAhomMxK — Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNRuth) June 16, 2021

Yikes.

Another way of viewing what happened is that Biden gave Putin a list of American industries and industries that Putin is allowed to attack. https://t.co/zfXg4zPTls — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 16, 2021

Whatever was on that list will now be prioritized as targets for the next cyber attacks. https://t.co/3jgRR1x5BG — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 16, 2021

How is this real life? Joe: “Please stop hacking us!” Putin: “Okay. But just to be extra safe, what systems do you reeeeeally not want us to hack because they’d cause the most damage?” Joe: “Here’s a list” https://t.co/sKf5BFlLXn — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) June 16, 2021

Dear Mr. Murderer — Here’s a list of people who are important to me. Please spare them when you go on your next killing spree. https://t.co/JtknPqGXqR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2021

That’s exactly how one should reason with a hardcore former KGB leader. Good job, Biden. *we are so screwed https://t.co/MiWvQdOtXh — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 16, 2021

Buckle up, it could be a bumpy few years.

