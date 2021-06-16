https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-snaps-at-kaitlan-collins/
Biden just yelled at CNN’s @kaitlancollins:
“What the hell— what do you do all day?… If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.” pic.twitter.com/XNF4LMKYzr
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021
What the hell do you do all day…
He later apologized to the press who were then handed cookies or whatever.
After President Biden stepped away from the podium, he returned to address two more questions:
REPORTER: Why are you so confident he’ll change his behavior Mr. President?
BIDEN: I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior. What the hell … When did I say I was ‘confident?’ pic.twitter.com/uelDDNLRHs
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 16, 2021