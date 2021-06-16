https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-snaps-at-kaitlan-collins/

Biden just yelled at CNN’s @kaitlancollins: “What the hell— what do you do all day?… If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.” pic.twitter.com/XNF4LMKYzr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021

What the hell do you do all day…

He later apologized to the press who were then handed cookies or whatever.