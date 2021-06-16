https://rairfoundation.com/joe-biden-whitewashes-islam-from-pulse-nightclub-jihad-attack-blames-guns-pushes-fake-anti-gay-hate-crime/

Saturday marked the 5th Anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub Islamic Terrorist Attack that took the lives of 49 innocent people in Orlando, Florida. The killer, a U.S. citizen of Afghan descent and a practicing Muslim, Omar Mateen, was an Islamic State Terrorist. RAIR Foundation USA has compiled a list of the top ten facts about Omar Mateen and the Pulse Nightclub jihad attack that the Democrats want to erase from history.

In a deliberate effort to manipulate the narrative for political purposes, Joe Biden and the Democrats are pushing the false narrative that the jihad attack was a hate crime against the LGBTQ community and had nothing to do with Islam. Furthermore, they are using this horrific ISIS jihad attack to try and strip law-abiding gun owners of their right to protect themselves from further attacks.

As reported at Breitbart, investigators said there was no clear evidence Mateen knew Pulse was a gay nightclub before he entered the building. In fact, a Pulse security guard recalled a bewildered Mateen asking where all the women were shortly before he opened fire. Mateen chose the Pulse nightclub at the last minute because it appeared to be an easy target for him:

Mateen evidently chose the Pulse club as his target at the last minute, after abandoning plans for a more difficult attack on Disney World. Forensic computer experts testified he found Pulse with a Google search for ‘Orlando nightclubs’ after he left his home to conduct the attack, and appears to have considered and rejected a few other clubs before hitting Pulse.

The Obama administration already went to great lengths to cover up the real motive behind Mateen’s jihad massacre at the Pulse nightclub, including hiding all public records about the attack. Obama very much preferred to have the media labeling the jihad attack as an anti-gay “hate crime” instead of Islamic State terrorism.

Once again, Obama’s minions are trying to turn the terror attack into a political gun control issue rather than focusing on and combating the Islamic ideology which caused it. Joe Biden issued a White House statement Saturday commemorating the fifth anniversary of the “Pulse Nightclub Shooting.” Not once did Biden mention Islam, Jihad, or Islamic terrorism but instead attacked guns and push Obama’s and the left’s fake anti-gay “hate crime” narrative.

The Democratic Party and their media allies want the public to forget the following facts about Omar Mateen and the Pulse Nightclub Islamic terror attack:

1. Gun shop owner reported Omar Mateen before Pulse jihad massacre

A Florida gun shop owner had even reported Omar Mateen weeks before the Orlando jihad massacre and turned him away when he came to buy heavy-duty armor and bulk ammo.

As reported by the Daily Mail:

Robbie Abell, co-owner of Lotus Gunworks, told the Wall Street Journal Mateen came into the store in South Florida in May and asked for heavy-duty body armor like the kind used by law enforcement. Staff at the store, which does not sell body armor, felt it was a strange demand. After his request was denied, Mateen asked to buy bulk ammunition. Though Lotus does sell ammunition, staff shut down his request and refused to sell him anything else. They subsequently reported the incident to the FBI, Abell said.

2. Walt Disney World warned FBI about Mateen and his wife

Walt Disney World had contacted the FBI two months before the Pulse Nightclub Jihad attack to warn them that Mateen and his wife, Noor Zahi Salman, might have been casing the place.

3. Pledged allegiance to ISIS & mentioned Boston jihadis in 911 call

Mateen Omar called 911 before the attack and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. According to CBS News, Mateen identified himself to the 911 operator, mentioned the Tsarnaev brothers, who were behind the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013, and screamed “Allahu Akhbar” as he murdered his victims.

4. Bragged about ‘ties to terror organizations’

FBI Special Agent Ron Hopper, who was in charge of Orlando’s FBI office, reported that Mateen bragged about “having ties to terrorist organizations.”

5. During 911 call, Omar Mateen told police he was a ‘Mujahideen’

According to Google Dictionary, the definition of Mujahideen is “guerrilla fighters in Islamic countries, especially those who are fighting against non-Muslim forces.”

Highlights from Omar Mateen’s conversations with police:

“I pledge my allegiance to (unidentifiable name) on behalf of the Islamic State” “Call me Mujahideen, call me the Soldier of God” “You have to tell America to stop bombing Iraq and Syria. They are killing a lot of innocent people. What am I to do here when my people are getting killed over there. You get what I’m saying?” In reference to his comments about wearing a bomb vest: “You can’t smell it. Bring your little American bomb dog, they are f**king outdated anyway.” “They should not have bombed and killed Abu Wahid. Do your f**king homework and figure out who Abu Wahid is, ok?”

As reported by Jihad watch, “It appears Omar was “triggered” by a Pentagon airstrike of ISIS leader Abu Wahid, actually Abu Wahib, a mid-level Islamic State commander, which indicates Mateen’s intricate knowledge of the group, and deep commitment to it.”

6. Mateen was a ‘person of interest’ to the FBI in 2013 and 2014

In 2013, Mateen told a co-worker that he watched Islamic State terrorist videos, including some showing brutal beheadings, and that he wanted to become a “martyr” in an operation. He also said he obtained a car from another “martyr” (an apparent reference to American suicide bomber Moner Mohammad Abusalha, who attended the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce with Mateen).

His co-workers also informed the FBI he claimed:

…his family had connections to Al Qaeda. He was a member of a Shi’a terrorism organization and hoped law enforcement would raid his home and assault his wife so that he could then retaliate and martyr himself.

Co-workers reported Mateen to the local sheriff’s office, which in turn alerted the FBI of his disturbing comments and behaviors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation into Mateen but subsequently closed the case after ten months because they thought his coworkers were islamophobic:

“At the end of 10 months, the investigation was closed with no further action. They took Mateen’s statements he was trying to taunt his coworkers because he thought he was being marginalized because of his Muslim faith.”

7. In 2013 Mateen Threatened To Kill Fla. Sheriff And His Family

In 2013, Omar Mateen threatened to kill a Florida sheriff’s deputy and his family. According to the Treasure Coast Palm, the incident occurred while Mateen was hired as an extra security patrolman at the St. Lucie County Courthouse.

For nine years, Mateen worked as a security guard for G4S – the U.S. subsidiary of one of the world’s largest security firms. He was authorized to carry a company-issued .38 caliber handgun.

A deputy allegedly made a comment about the Middle East which infuriated Mateen, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara:

“Omar became very agitated and made a comment that he could have Al Qaeda kill my employee and his family,” he told the TC Palm Wednesday. “If that wasn’t bad enough, he followed it up with very disturbing comments about women and followed it up with very disturbing comments about Jews and then went on to say that the Fort Hood shooter was justified in his actions.”

The Sheriff’s Office requested Mateen be removed from his post and reported the threat to the FBI, who eventually concluded that “Mateen was not a threat.”

8. Mateen’s Father Worked as an FBI Informant

Mateen’s father, Seddique Mateen, worked as an FBI informant from 2005 through the summer of 2016. Seddique Mateen was also under investigation for suspicious money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan, based on documents discovered in his home on the day of the nightclub massacre.

9. Mateen’s Father Supported the Taliban & Hillary Clinton

Seddique Mateen, a Taliban supporter, and father of Omar Mateen, who massacred 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, was invited by the Democrat party to Clinton’s rally and spotted sitting right behind her.

10. Gun-Free-Zones are Invitations to Terrorists

Democrats are trying to take advantage of another tragedy to advance an agenda that harms citizens. Every time they disarm Americans, they make victims out of them.

Terrorists like to pick soft and gun-free targets. Carrying guns in bars is already illegal in Florida; law-abiding citizens could not protect themselves at Pulse nightclub, a fact on which Mateen may have relied. Now Democrats want to aid more terrorists and strip Americans of their ability to defend themselves from future Islamic terrorist attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

