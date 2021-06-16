https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c9d9b0bbafd42ff58657f8
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has dismissed the chances of a new nuclear deal being agreed on by the negotiating parties in Vienna until Iran has a new government….
Slovenia has ended its coronavirus state of emergency after the spread of the infection decreased. Authorities are urging citizens to continue abiding by the restrictions and hailed vaccination as the…
Dry pet food from Sainsbury’s, Pets at Home and other brands recalled after rise in fatal cat disease….
The approved travel list was expanded to include the US, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, Taiwan and Lebanon….
The South Korean Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the country’s vaccination program has managed to inoculate 25% of its population with at least one dose of a Covid vaccine ahead of its Jul…