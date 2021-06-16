https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/16/blue-checked-social-impact-strategist-would-be-a-lot-happier-about-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday-if-lynching-werent-still-legal-in-america/

Yesterday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday:

That’s great and everything, but as Harlem-based self-described “activist and social impact strategist” Jamira Burley points out, it’s ultimately a pretty empty gesture.

Because, you know, lynching is still legal in America:

Great point, Jamira!

Or it would be, if it weren’t completely wrong and insane.

No. No it is not what we do here.

Last time we checked, at least.

But wait:

Well, Jamira, let’s talk about that for a minute:

The House has already passed an anti-lynching legislation, which is awaiting approval in the Senate. But Paul has said he is concerned it could allow more minor altercations to be punishable as lynchings.

“Bruises could be considered lynching,” Paul told reporters Wednesday. “That’s a problem, to put someone in jail for 10 years for some kind of altercation,” referring to the measure’s penalty for conspiring or attempting to conspire to commit a lynching.

Paul agreed that lynching should be “universally condemned,” but said conflating minor offenses with lynching does a “disservice to those who were lynched in our history.”

Lynching is not legal in the United States because murder is not legal in the United States. Rand Paul was never suggesting that lynching or murder should be legal in the United States. He never defended lynching.

There’s literally no need to make lynching a federal crime when murder already is. Anti-lynching legislation is purely performative.

Jamira Burley either doesn’t know that, or she knows it and is counting on her followers not to.

In either case, she’s not someone anyone should be listening to.

Oh.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...