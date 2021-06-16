https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-arizona-audit-update-paper-ballot-evaluation-process-will-finish-10-days-less/

The hand counting of 2,089,563 ballots in Maricopa County concluded on Monday, ending the first part of this historic Arizona audit.

The remaining paper evaluation process will be finished in the next 10 days or less.

@ArizonaAudit Tweeted an earth-shattering update on Wednesday afternoon.

At our current rate of examining over 100k ballots per day, we will complete the paper examination phase of the audit by Saturday, June 26. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) June 16, 2021

“At our current rate of examining over 100k ballots per day, we will complete the paper examination phase of the audit by Saturday, June 26.”

This is another HUGE update.

In just 10 DAYS, we will have the truth about November 3rd in Maricopa County. This audit is almost in the history books.

In the far corral, which can be seen at AZAudit.org, on Camera 7, ballot boxes are awaiting paper evaluation. They are cruising through more than 100 THOUSAND ballots per day with this process.

The close corral holds ballot boxes that have been counted, examined, and resealed. The completed ballots will continue to grow at this rapid pace and we can expect the paper evaluation to finish in 10 days.

While this process is concluding this month, more audits are expected to begin very soon.

The FREIGHT TRAIN OF AUDITS is still chugging across the country.

On June 21st, a hearing over Fulton County, Georgia ballots will occur as they are missing 24% of absentee ballot chain of custody documentation. Within 2 or 3 after the hearing, we should see the full forensic audit of Fulton County, GA begin.

Pennsylvania is also fighting to start an audit as soon as July, led by PA State Sen. Doug Mastriano. State Sen. Dave Argall and Jake Corman must stand for election integrity and issue the subpoenas. What are these two hiding?

It all rides on these two in Pennsylvania. Contact them NOW!

