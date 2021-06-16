https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-massive-fire-in-downtown-chicago/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
108 West Chicago Avenue Downtown
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Chicago emergency personnel responding to a highrise fire in downtown#Chicago l #IL
Footage shows flames and smoke billowing into the air from an apartment building roof fire. Tenants are evacuating as emergency personnel respond. pic.twitter.com/PWIP1LCITD
— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 16, 2021
JUST IN – Massive fire burning at a roof of an apartment building in Chicago. Fire personnel are responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/5ttoD6Qvsy
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 16, 2021