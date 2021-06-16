https://babylonbee.com/news/breaking-kamala-harris-hit-with-joker-laugh-gas-attack-update-false-alarm-she-was-simply-asked-a-question-about-children-locked-up-at-the-border/

BREAKING: Kamala Harris Hit With Joker Laugh Gas Attack — UPDATE: False Alarm. She Was Simply Asked A Question About Children Locked Up At The Border

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Vice President Kamala Harris has been hit with a possibly lethal dose of laugh gas, most likely at the hands of the Gotham supervillain the Joker. Harris was spotted having a fit of uncontrolled laughter — horrifying everyone around her — a sure sign of the toxic gas the Clown Prince of Crime is known for.

Medics are at the scene trying to calm Harris down, but she is unresponsive, simply laughing in everyone’s faces. And the area has been cleared in case the Joker is still nearby and could dose someone else. We will keep you updated as more about Harris’s condition is known and for any more information of what could be the Joker’s next target.

UPDATE: It was a false alarm. Harris has not been dosed with the Joker’s laughing gas at all. A reporter asked her about the horrible conditions at the border and the number of children locked up there, and that question is what caused her to lapse into a hysterical fit of laughter. Though frightening, her staff assures everyone that is perfectly normal for her.

As for the Joker, he is currently locked away in Arkham Asylum where he assuredly will spend the rest of his life and never bother us again.