We may have just found the primary example that typifies the dysfunctional nature of government.

There is a growing tide of states which are legalizing marijuana. The debate has been a long in discussion enterprise, with any number of benefits mentioned as a reason to codify the product, but one thing that is always assured to be mentioned is that legalization would become a windfall for the government. The tax revenue generated is always a lure for politicians, but as to be expected with any government program here comes California to call the whole thing into question.

The state has a full legalization program, with no medicinal requirement. so this is a huge windfall in the making. No, wait — this is California. It is something else.

California offers $100 million to rescue its struggling legal marijuana industry https://t.co/wXpdPc7w5U — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 14, 2021

It is amazing to behold. Instead of gathering in cash by snowshovels the state government has to bail out the money-printing industry. In Los Angeles alone they paid out $22 million. It is astounding.

You have got to be kidding me. When is the recall election? I can’t wait to vote in person. — Roland Baker (@RolandBakerIII) June 16, 2021

Lol. Govt can’t do ANYTHING right. — D. (@dannyboy_k) June 15, 2021

Astounding, but not shocking. The galaxy brains running operations were not content with the new source of income; they, of course, got greedy.

Maybe, and stay with me here, don’t tax it to the point that the black market is viable competition. Y’all just destroyed $35 million in ‘illegal’ pot last week. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) June 15, 2021

It’s very simple. The taxes are destroying any chance for this industry. People will continue to buy from the black market until they implement a reasonable tax scheme. — Glenn Habas (@Glenn_Habas) June 15, 2021

Wait, WHAT? You regulate an industry until it’s not competitive then offer billions to bail it out? This is insanity. — A lady (@Anastasia_esq) June 15, 2021

True. Welcome to California.

Bet most people would agree that having upwards of 38% tax rate in places is probably going to keep the cartels and black markets gainfully employed. Couple that with costly regulation on businesses and even a stoner can see how crappy this is going! 🤣 #TaxationIsTheft 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Rowdy American (@TheRowdyPodcast) June 15, 2021

That industry didn’t need bailing out til y’all got involved — ɔoᗡ (@HocDolliday) June 15, 2021

How do u mess up selling Drugs???? Youre the GOVERNMENT — Trill Martinelli (BoycottNestle, dont pay Disney) (@IronghaziStan) June 14, 2021

This is called ”Answering your own question”.

That industry didn’t need bailing out til y’all got involved — ɔoᗡ (@HocDolliday) June 15, 2021

If there’s one thing that stoners are really good at, it’s navigating complex regulations and meeting hard deadlines. — JoeSpeaker (@JoeSpeaker) June 15, 2021

Milton Friedman once said that if you put the government in charge of the Sahara desert that there would be a shortage of sand in 5 years. Case in point — totalstaples (@totalstaples) June 16, 2021

So much truth.

I’m sure these same people are doing a bang up job of running your kid’s education. — Mike’s id. (@FreeBearly) June 15, 2021

And to grapple with that thought, we will need something stronger than weed…

