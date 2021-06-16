https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/06/16/california-just-cannot-deal-the-state-burned-how-much-to-bale-out-the-marijuana-industry/
We may have just found the primary example that typifies the dysfunctional nature of government.
There is a growing tide of states which are legalizing marijuana. The debate has been a long in discussion enterprise, with any number of benefits mentioned as a reason to codify the product, but one thing that is always assured to be mentioned is that legalization would become a windfall for the government. The tax revenue generated is always a lure for politicians, but as to be expected with any government program here comes California to call the whole thing into question.
The state has a full legalization program, with no medicinal requirement. so this is a huge windfall in the making. No, wait — this is California. It is something else.
California offers $100 million to rescue its struggling legal marijuana industry https://t.co/wXpdPc7w5U
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 14, 2021
It is amazing to behold. Instead of gathering in cash by snowshovels the state government has to bail out the money-printing industry. In Los Angeles alone they paid out $22 million. It is astounding.
You have got to be kidding me.
When is the recall election? I can’t wait to vote in person.
— Roland Baker (@RolandBakerIII) June 16, 2021
Lol. Govt can’t do ANYTHING right.
— D. (@dannyboy_k) June 15, 2021
Astounding, but not shocking. The galaxy brains running operations were not content with the new source of income; they, of course, got greedy.
Maybe, and stay with me here, don’t tax it to the point that the black market is viable competition. Y’all just destroyed $35 million in ‘illegal’ pot last week.
— TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) June 15, 2021
It’s very simple. The taxes are destroying any chance for this industry. People will continue to buy from the black market until they implement a reasonable tax scheme.
— Glenn Habas (@Glenn_Habas) June 15, 2021
Wait, WHAT? You regulate an industry until it’s not competitive then offer billions to bail it out? This is insanity.
— A lady (@Anastasia_esq) June 15, 2021
True. Welcome to California.
Bet most people would agree that having upwards of 38% tax rate in places is probably going to keep the cartels and black markets gainfully employed. Couple that with costly regulation on businesses and even a stoner can see how crappy this is going! 🤣 #TaxationIsTheft 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Rowdy American (@TheRowdyPodcast) June 15, 2021
That industry didn’t need bailing out til y’all got involved
— ɔoᗡ (@HocDolliday) June 15, 2021
How do u mess up selling Drugs???? Youre the GOVERNMENT
— Trill Martinelli (BoycottNestle, dont pay Disney) (@IronghaziStan) June 14, 2021
This is called ”Answering your own question”.
That industry didn’t need bailing out til y’all got involved
— ɔoᗡ (@HocDolliday) June 15, 2021
If there’s one thing that stoners are really good at, it’s navigating complex regulations and meeting hard deadlines.
— JoeSpeaker (@JoeSpeaker) June 15, 2021
Milton Friedman once said that if you put the government in charge of the Sahara desert that there would be a shortage of sand in 5 years. Case in point
— totalstaples (@totalstaples) June 16, 2021
So much truth.
I’m sure these same people are doing a bang up job of running your kid’s education.
— Mike’s id. (@FreeBearly) June 15, 2021
And to grapple with that thought, we will need something stronger than weed…