NBA icon Charles Barkley lashed out at cancel culture after he was ordered not to joke about the weight of women from San Antonio, Texas, anymore.

Barkley angrily described the order from TNT while a guest on the “Grant & Danny Show” on 106.7 The Fan.

“The PC people are out, they are overboard right now!” Barkley said on the radio show. “You can’t even have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled and things like that.”

The legendary basketball player is known for making jabs at what he refers to as the “big ass” women of San Antonio, where he used to frequently play as a visitor while a member of the Phoenix Suns basketball team. He called some of his bosses cowards for not defending the use of jokes.

“They won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore!” Barkley continued.

“You know, when I’m always talkin’ about them big ol’ women of San Antonio? They’re like, ‘Charles, we got one lady wrote an article.’ I’m like first of all, I didn’t call anybody personally fat in San Antonio. I was just joking around and when this one lady wrote this article, I’m like, so y’all gonna let this one lady, we’ve been having fun with this for probably 10, 15 years!” he added.

The article written by Madalyn Mendoza calls out the network for allowing Barkley to continually “fat shame” women from the Texas city.

He also said in the interview that he only plans to work as a sports commentator for another two years.

“I’m trying to hang on for another couple of years until I’m 60 and then they can kiss my ass,” said Barkley.

“I’m only working till 60,” he continued. “I’ve already told ’em that. I’m not working until the day I die, that’s stupid. And, if I don’t have enough money by now, I’m an idiot anyway, so they should fire me anyway.”

Barkley has stirred some controversy in the past by going against the politically correct agenda on many issues. In 2020 he defended athletes who refused to join the kneeling protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Later that year he also mocked and derided the “Defund the Police” movement as extreme and out of touch.

“I’m like, wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?” he interjected.

