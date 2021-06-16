https://thehill.com/homenews/media/558689-charles-barkley-says-hes-been-warned-about-on-air-jokes-you-cant-even-have-fun

Basketball legend Charles Barkley says he’s been warned about the jokes he has made on-air.

During an appearance with Washington, D.C.’s 106.7 The Fan on Monday, Barkley told hosts Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier about Turner executives ordering him to end his long-running joke about San Antonio women on the popular “Inside the NBA” TV program.

Did you miss any part of Grant & Danny’s double dip with NBA Hall of Famer and @NBAonTNT Analyst Charles Barkley? Catch the full two segments HERE and on the @Audacy Apphttps://t.co/LtEw8Luvmk — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) June 15, 2021

“They’re like, ‘Charles, we got one lady [who] wrote an article.’ I’m like, ‘First of all, I didn’t call anybody personally fat in San Antonio; I was just joking around.’ … We’ve been having fun with this for probably 10-15 years,” Barkley told the hosts. “We go to San Antonio; the people are having a blast with it. The people in San Antonio had T-shirts made up.”

“You can’t even have fun nowadays,” he added, referring to people who criticize him for what he says. He also said that he’s contemplating quitting his analyst job by the time he turns 60 and that he has already told his producers about that plan.

“You can’t even have fun nowadays without these characters trying to get you canceled and things like that. … I’m trying to hang on for another couple of years until I’m 60 and then they can kiss my ass,” Barkley said. “I’m only working until 60. I’ve already told them that. I’m not working until the day I die. That’s just stupid. And if I don’t have enough money by now, I’m an idiot, anyway. They should fire me, anyway.”

Barkley, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, recently donated $1,000 to each employee of his old school district in his Alabama hometown and gave out laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots for students as well.

