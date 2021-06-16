https://www.dailywire.com/news/charles-barkley-can-call-the-women-of-san-antonio-fat-and-gross-as-much-as-he-wants-dave-portnoy-seems-to-offer-nba-legend-a-job

After NBA legend Charles Barkley announced his future departure from “Inside the NBA,” Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy appeared to offer the outspoken host a job.

“Inside the NBA” star Charles Barkley — the face of the show for the past 21 years — announced on Washington sports radio station 106.7 The Fan he will be leaving the show when he turns 60, calling his bosses “cowards” for bowing down to the woke culture.

“It’s gotten so out of hand right now, I couldn’t imagine having to watch myself. You can’t even have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled and things like that,” Barkley said.

As The Daily Wire reported, “Barkley says that he’ll be a part of the show for the next two years before calling it quits, though it’s yet to be seen if he’ll last that long considering his comments regarding his bosses at TNT.”

“[I’m] just having fun, talking about sports,” Barkley said. “I’m trying to hang on for another couple years until I’m 60, and then they can kiss my ass. I’m only working until 60. I’ve already told them that. We can’t even have fun anymore. We’ve had fun all these years, and now all of a sudden in the last year and a half, everybody’s trying to get everybody fired, and it really sucks.”

In an apparent reaction to the news, Portnoy tweeted, “Hey [Charles Barkley] I suddenly have 60 million laying around.”

Hey @charlesbarkley I suddenly have 60 million laying around 📞 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2021

Minutes beforehand, Portnoy tweeted, “I pledge that if Charles Barkley works for me he can call the women of San Antonio fat and gross as much as he wants.”

I pledge that if Charles Barkley works for me he can call the women of San Antonio fat and gross as much as he wants — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2021

Portnoy’s reference to San Antonio was in regards to Barkley’s most famous running joke, which pokes fun at the city of San Antonio, and specifically the women who live there.

Barkley told 106.7 The Fan that TNT won’t let him use the joke anymore, putting an end to one of the most well-known segments of the show.

“If you crack a joke the wrong way,” Barkley said, “they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, you crossed the line.’ I mean, they won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore when I’m always talking about their big ole women down in San Antonio. They’re like, ‘Charles, we got one lady [who] wrote an article.’ I’m like, ‘First of all, I didn’t call anybody personally fat in San Antonio; I was just joking around. … We’ve been having fun with this for probably 10–15 years. We go to San Antonio; the people are having a blast with it. The people in San Antonio had T-shirts made up.”

Barstool Sports reported on the events with the headline, “The End Of An Era: Charles Barkley Officially No Longer Allowed To Joke About The ‘Big Ole Women’ Of San Antonio.”

An article on My San Antonio slammed Barkely for his long-running joke, with Madalyn Mendoza writing, “Years later, Charles Barkley is still fat-shaming San Antonio women on national TV.”

