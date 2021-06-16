https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558667-cheney-it-is-disgusting-and-despicable-to-see-gosar-lie-about-jan-6

Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGOP’s Stefanik defends Trump DOJ secret subpoenas McCarthy pushes back on Biden criticism of GOP at NATO Democrat Matt Putorti challenges Stefanik for NY House seat MORE (R-Wyo.) blasted fellow Republican Rep. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony Gosar21 Republicans vote against awarding medals to police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 On The Trail: Arizona is microcosm of battle for the GOP Trump looms large over fractured Arizona GOP MORE (Ariz.) for placing blame for the death of a woman during the Jan. 6 rioting by supporters of President Trump Donald TrumpKushner lands book deal, slated for release in 2022 Biden moves to undo Trump trade legacy with EU deal Progressives rave over Harrison’s start at DNC MORE at the feet of Capitol Police.

“On January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near [Gosar] and helped him open his gas mask,” Cheney said in a tweet on Tuesday. “The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us.”

Gosar, during a House hearing earlier in the day, said Capitol Police were “lying in wait” for Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed during the breach at the Capitol that day. Gosar reportedly described Babbitt as being “executed” by Capitol police.

An investigation by D.C. Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. determined earlier this year the actions of the officer who shot Babbitt did not warrant prosecution.

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, several of Trump’s most vocal allies on Capitol Hill have attempted to downplay the danger posed to people in the building that day and suggested the rioters who stormed the Capitol were voicing legitimate concerns about the election.

Gosar is among several Republicans who have been hit by progressives over the Jan. 6 riots, with some Democratic lawmakers asking for a House Ethics Investigation into their conduct before during and after the insurrection.

Gosar tweeted at the Trump supporters during the riot, asking them do “not get carried away,” later saying in social media posts “Americans are upset,” according to CNN.

He also tweeted that President Biden Joe BidenMellman: Trump voters cling to 2020 tale FDA authorizes another batch of J&J vaccine Cotton warns of China collecting athletes’ DNA at 2022 Olympics MORE should concede, just hours before the rioting began.

“I want his concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there,” Gosar tweeted along with a photo of the demonstrators.

Cheney has been sharply critical of Trump and members of her own party who have backed his unfounded claims of widespread electoral fraud. She was ousted from her spot in GOP leadership early this year after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHouse fails to pass bill to promote credit fairness for LGTBQ-owned businesses Democrats weigh next steps on Jan. 6 probe McCarthy pushes back on Biden criticism of GOP at NATO MORE (R-Calif.) said her statements about Trump and the election had become a distraction.

“Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that,” Cheney said in a floor speech before her ouster. “I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

In Gosar’s home state of Arizona, officials in Maricopa County are pressing on with an audit of the 2020 election results, something Cheney called an “effort to subvert democracy.”

