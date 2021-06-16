https://thepostmillennial.com/lightfoot-we-need-help-chicago-shootings

At least four were killed and four more injured in Chicago’s second mass shooting in four days, police said on Tuesday morning.

Lightfoot pleaded for help from the Biden administration, calling the issue “a national problem.” It was nearly a year ago that Lightfoot refused to allow the Trump administration to help with the incessant violence in Chicago, which has only escalated since then.

Lightfoot said that White House officials reached out to her on Tuesday morning to offer support. According to ABC News, The Cook County Medical Examiner identified Kimfier Miles, 29, as the woman killed in Saturday’s mass shooting.

“We must acknowledge this for what it is—a tragedy that has ripped apart families and inflicted intense trauma on several individuals,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a news conference Tuesday. “It tells us that we still have much work to do.”

“What we will likely learn as the details become clearer is that illegal guns continue to plague us,” Lightfoot continued.

“Gun violence continues to have a deep and painful history in our city,” Lightfoot said. “Unfortunately, Chicago is not unique. We are part of a club of cities for which no one wants to belong, cities with mass shootings.”

“Cities individually cannot tackle this problem. We just cannot. In Chicago, we’ve done absolutely everything possible and we need help from the federal government,” Lightfoot said.

“When guns are so porous that they can come across our borders as we see every single day in Chicago, we know that we have to have a multi-jurisdictional, national solution to this horrible plague of gun violence.”

Tuesday’s shooting follows another mass shooting occurring Saturday night that killed one woman and injured nine others.

Just after 6 am, shots broke out in the Englewood neighborhood following a disturbance at the home, according to police. Several people were gathering inside at the time.

According to ABC News, police sources confirmed that four people were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of those deceased were not readily available.

In a news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown confirmed that three women were among those killed Tuesday.

Four people suffered critical injuries, including a 41-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both suffering from gunshots to the back the head, police told local ABC station WLS, and an additional woman and 23-year-old man were in critical condition from shots to the back.

A 2-year-old girl who was in the house during the shooting, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for observation, but authorities say she did not appear to be injured.

Brown, who said police have been called to the residence for “disturbances” in the past but didn’t give specifics, said that police were called to the area at around 2 am for reports of shots fired near the residence.

When police were called back to the area at 5:45 am, Brown said that they discovered multiple victims.

Brown said that police recovered a high-capacity ammunition magazine from the scene Tuesday.

In connection to Saturday’s shooting, police officials say investigators are searching for two suspects that opened fire on a crowd gathered on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood just after 2 am.

The nine adults who sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting rage from 23 to 46 years of age.

Lightfoot recently took action to prevent officers from engaging in a foot chase with suspects.

The policy says that foot pursuits are now “appropriate only when there is probable cause for an arrest or it is believed an individual has committed, is committing or is about to commit a crime.”

Foot pursuits are to be discontinued if someone requires medical attention, if the officer loses the suspect’s location, if the officer believes they wouldn’t be able to control the suspect in the case of a confrontation, and “if the need to apprehend the subject is not worth the risk to responding officers, the public or the subject.”





