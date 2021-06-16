https://insider.pureflix.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-kids-significant-others

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is making headlines for revealing the one quality she wants in her kids’ significant others: a deep and authentic love for Jesus.

“When it comes down to it, I just want [them] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” Bure told US Weekly of her kids’ significant others. “That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

The “Fuller House” actress and her husband, Valeri, have three kids. Their youngest, Maksim, is 19, their daughter, Natasha, is 22 and their middle child, Lev, is 21.

Bure, who is no stranger to speaking out about the importance of her Christian faith, also recently sat down with Pure Flix Insider to discuss her career, life, faith and plenty more.

Watch the interview:

