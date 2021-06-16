http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/TAHUqGFM4bg/cnn-biden-stares-down-putin.php

Our reporters are determined to avert their eyes from Joe Biden’s mental and physical condition, and pretend that all is well. Earlier today, CNN’s chief national security correspondent, Jim Sciutto, took his network’s slavish devotion to the Democrats to a hilarious extreme:

This seriously is how CNN reports on national security! You can’t make this stuff up.

