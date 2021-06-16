https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cnn-gushes-over-biden-putin-handshake/
Biden press lackeys shooed from room
There are no bluecheck journos to coach Biden through the next 5 hours, pray for our country
CNN gushes…
CNN’s @jimsciutto gushes over Biden shaking hands w/ Putin: “The handshake, Biden looked in the eye of Putin with a smile and Putin looked away … These [moments] are about public posturing and about how you project strength.” pic.twitter.com/hzBrLEuF0Y
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2021
From WH Pool on nod: @PressSec statement: “During a chaotic free for all with members of the press shouting questions over each other, the President gave a general head nod in the direction of the media. He wasn’t responding to any question or anything other than the chaos.”
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 16, 2021