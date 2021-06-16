https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/cnns-jeff-zeleny-says-hes-never-seen-a-president-so-protected-by-his-aides-as-joe-biden/

We already posted a video of CNN’s Jeff Zeleny completely brushing off President Biden losing it on CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins earlier today in Geneva and instead pivoting to Biden’s confidence and tone. About a half-hour later, though, Zeleny provided some material for the Republican National Committee. Zeleny said of the last four presidents he’s covered, none has been so protected by their aides as Biden.

He does always say he’s going to get in trouble if he stays around to answer questions.

