We already posted a video of CNN’s Jeff Zeleny completely brushing off President Biden losing it on CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins earlier today in Geneva and instead pivoting to Biden’s confidence and tone. About a half-hour later, though, Zeleny provided some material for the Republican National Committee. Zeleny said of the last four presidents he’s covered, none has been so protected by their aides as Biden.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny: We haven’t seen Biden answer questions “without his aides screaming at him to stop” pic.twitter.com/spQobCFlW1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2021

He does always say he’s going to get in trouble if he stays around to answer questions.

Slowly catching on? — Daniel Vicsik (@DanielVicsik) June 16, 2021

Holy shit did @cnn just admit that? — It’s MAGA SZN ! #MAGA (@JustHere4LivePD) June 16, 2021

Wow @CNN is reporting real news now? — Bill (@shitBill72) June 16, 2021

CNN has a “no sh*t sherlock” moment of clarity. — dankbubba, citizen neanderthal Tex-arCA (@dank1j) June 16, 2021

He’s gonna get fired for this I bet — D7G7TAL SOLD7ER (@Scottyb28) June 16, 2021

Did Zeleny get fired yet? — Tom H (@tstorm05) June 16, 2021

@jeffzeleny I will contribute to your “gofundme” account when @cnn fires you for your honesty and journalism integrity! Keep it up until they do, thanks! — 92DT1 (@92DT1) June 16, 2021

No shit. — Scott (@triggerflake) June 16, 2021

Wow; when you’re losing CNN it’s all over with. Time for JB to suffer the predicted “set back” so the cackling hen VP can be anointed POTUS. — Ignatius Mortimer (@IgnatiusMortim1) June 16, 2021

You’d think they’d be able to connect the dots. — Michael (@mikecokere) June 16, 2021

Yeah, there’s a reason. — Nick (@NickAtNight128) June 16, 2021

We also haven’t seen him answer any real questions. — #justagirl (@she_brews11) June 16, 2021

And when he does answer questions, they give him a list of approved ones. He’s not in charge. Who’s pulling the strings behind the scenes? Why are the “journalists” not asking these questions? — Katie Gutenkauf (@sunstar749) June 16, 2021

Asking real questions instead of asking about ice cream flavors? They are helping VP get a promotion. They know he can’t handle it. I wonder who gave them the go ahead. — charlotte (@charlot65962706) June 16, 2021

Because his aides know he is not of sound mind and they are scared to hell the world will find out if they let him speak freely — OriginalMarko (@DragonMarko1) June 16, 2021

Biden handles Putin with kid gloves, then throws haymakers at…..Kaitlin Collins. — Big Boomer Daddy (@BigBoomerDaddy1) June 16, 2021

Well CNN and MSNBC et al, your propaganda helped get him elected. Enjoy the spoils of your spoilage. There was a time when you were respected. — Chuckler (@Thinkthenpost1) June 16, 2021

