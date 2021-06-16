https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558854-coryn-calls-gop-lawmakers-position-against-juneteenth-kooky

Sen. John CornynJohn CornynSenate passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday Harris calls for pathway to citizenship for Dreamers on DACA anniversary Senate confirms Garland’s successor to appeals court MORE (R-Texas) on Wednesday knocked Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) for his statement announcing that he will vote against a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, calling his position “kooky.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to make Juneteenth, the day that celebrates the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans, a federal holiday, sending it to the House for approval.

Rosendale released a statement on Wednesday, hours before the bill’s vote in the House, announcing his intention to vote against the legislation. He called the measure “an effort by the Left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.”

“Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race, and that we should be focused on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no,” Rosendale continued.

Cornyn, a co-sponsor of the bill, took to Twitter to offer commentary on Rosendale’s position, calling it “Kooky.”

In a statement following the bill’s passage in the Senate, Cornyn said the approval of the measure “represents a big step in our nation’s journey toward equality”

The House is set to vote on the legislation on Wednesday, just three days before Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

