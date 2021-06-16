https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/court-rules-that-owner-of-masterpiece-cakeshop-must-create-cakes-celebrating-sex-reassignment/

We’ve been covering Masterpiece Cakeshop and owner Jack Phillips since 2012, we believe. He’s the one who was refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding citing his religious beliefs and was promptly sued. He’s been in and out of court several times — he’s a target now — having been dragged back to court in 2018 after the Colorado Civil Rights Commission again filed suit against him for turning down a customer who wanted a gender transition celebration cake.

Now we’re learning that a Colorado court has ruled that Phillips does have to bake the cake celebrating sex reassignment.

Colorado court just ruled that Jack Phillips has to create cakes celebrating sex reassignment. @AllianceDefends is on it: “The harassment of people like Jack and Barronelle has been occurring for nearly a decade and must stop. We will appeal this decision” https://t.co/hlqPpHvYmI — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) June 16, 2021

Is he the only baker in Colorado or something? — Moonlight Mac (@mac_moonlight) June 16, 2021

I think they target him. — Kͫnͣoͬeͨdler (@MarcKnoedler) June 16, 2021

They do — they deliberately take their requests to his bakery to keep the lawsuits going.

SCOTUS already ruled in HIS favor. He needs to LEAVE Colorado & that person stalking him — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 16, 2021

No, we don’t win by leaving. He HAS won this case in SCOTUS, and the tables need to be turned now, he needs to start suing these individuals for repeated harassment. — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) June 16, 2021

This is not a faith issue, it’s about a private business’ right to decide what they will or will not do – for whatever reason. The baker has a right to make a certain product for someone, and the customer has the right to find another baker if they can’t get the cake they want. — Wolves of Liberty (@LibertyWolves) June 16, 2021

There could be a multitude of reasons a baker may not want to have their name associated with a particular product. — Wolves of Liberty (@LibertyWolves) June 16, 2021

Bake your own damn cake. — Coast2Coast (@Coast2CoastChem) June 16, 2021

SCOTUS to Colorado when they reverse this ruling pic.twitter.com/5YoszKhEFS — John Ryan (@ConserveCase) June 16, 2021

Alternate headline, Colorado court blatantly ignores SCOTUS precedent — Ethan Sawyer (@Ethan_Sawyer_) June 16, 2021

SCOTUS has already ruled in Phillips’ favor once. Unfortunately, the decision was drawn so narrowly that he almost immediately got sued again for the exact same thing — twice. Not only sued for the same thing but by the same entity, until ADF counter-sued and they dropped it. — Mike Cullinan (@MikeCullinan3) June 16, 2021

What’s truly weird about this issue is that it’s not even arguable. It’s a complete slam dunk that, in a liberal society, the government cannot compel you to write or say anything you don’t want to. That’s just a not a power we’ve agreed to give our government. And yet… well… — Power Creek (@powercreek) June 16, 2021

I remember a video of @scrowder going into a Muslim bakery and asking for gay cake and they turned him down. No one freaked out about that. — Trevor Clemens 🇺🇸 (@trevor_clemens) June 16, 2021

Or the time in 2015 when the Colorado Civil Rights Division ruled that Denver’s Azucar Bakery hadn’t discriminated against a man by refusing to bake two cakes decorated with “anti-gay messages and imagery.”

There needs to be remuneration for all of this harassment! Including the judges who ruled once again contrary to the SCOTUS. — Phillyhoo (@Phillyhoo) June 16, 2021

I’d just make a cake with reassigned ingredients. — Drain Bamage🍥 (@IsDrainBamaged) June 16, 2021

What is the obsession with forcing this one business into doing something he doesn’t want to do? The people who can’t let this go have no idea how mentally unstable they are. — Venusian (@willmcclelland) June 16, 2021

Remember the lesbian couple who claimed in court they’d felt “mentally raped” when a bakery turned down their request for a wedding cake?

This is why liberals are so good at social change: they never give up. They’ll harass you until you give in or close shop. They send clearer messages than the mob. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) June 16, 2021

I would rather burn my store down. — EliasXX (@EliasXX19) June 16, 2021

