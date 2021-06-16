https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/court-rules-that-owner-of-masterpiece-cakeshop-must-create-cakes-celebrating-sex-reassignment/

We’ve been covering Masterpiece Cakeshop and owner Jack Phillips since 2012, we believe. He’s the one who was refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding citing his religious beliefs and was promptly sued. He’s been in and out of court several times — he’s a target now — having been dragged back to court in 2018 after the Colorado Civil Rights Commission again filed suit against him for turning down a customer who wanted a gender transition celebration cake.

Now we’re learning that a Colorado court has ruled that Phillips does have to bake the cake celebrating sex reassignment.

They do — they deliberately take their requests to his bakery to keep the lawsuits going.

Or the time in 2015 when the Colorado Civil Rights Division ruled that Denver’s Azucar Bakery hadn’t discriminated against a man by refusing to bake two cakes decorated with “anti-gay messages and imagery.”

Remember the lesbian couple who claimed in court they’d felt “mentally raped” when a bakery turned down their request for a wedding cake?

