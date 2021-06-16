https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/custom-aviator-sunglasses-among-gifts-biden-gave-to-putin-comfortably-smug-adds-another-present-to-the-list/

President Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin has concluded, and these are among the presents that Biden reportedly gave to the Russian president:

Among the gifts Biden gave Putin: “a pair of custom Aviators made by Randolph USA,” per White House. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2021

POTUS gifted Putin a crystal sculpture of a bison and a custom pair of aviator sunglasses made by Randolph USA, per a WH official. — Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) June 16, 2021

But there’s something missing. Comfortably Smug adds to the list another gift from Biden to Putin:

It’s not as nice as a multi billion dollar pipeline he gave him last month, but it’s a nice touch. https://t.co/dgaSrQDs9N — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Keystone XL in the U.S. is dead. #Priorities

😂😂😂And gift of no Keystone pipeline. What a joke. https://t.co/fiH4rRYsm6 — Chris Morgan (@jagcaptsix) June 16, 2021

So actually that’s TWO extra gifts from Biden to Putin.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

