https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/custom-aviator-sunglasses-among-gifts-biden-gave-to-putin-comfortably-smug-adds-another-present-to-the-list/

President Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin has concluded, and these are among the presents that Biden reportedly gave to the Russian president:

But there’s something missing. Comfortably Smug adds to the list another gift from Biden to Putin:

Meanwhile, Keystone XL in the U.S. is dead. #Priorities

So actually that’s TWO extra gifts from Biden to Putin.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...