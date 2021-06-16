https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-16-lights-out-cyber-strike-against-americas-power-grid-energy-infrastructure-chaos.html

We now have intel from multiple sources, both public and private, that indicate a large-scale cyber warfare strike against America’s infrastructure will be attempted soon, possibly carried out by both the communist Chinese (for their own strategic reasons) but also potentially aided by the U.S. deep state that seeks to sow chaos in the aftermath of Arizona ballot audit results being released (estimated to occur in late July).

We are issuing this public alert with the intention of encouraging people to prepare for the possibility of extended disruptions in the power grid, fuel deliveries and even natural gas supplies. This is not a warning coming from left field, either: The last several weeks have already seen devastating cyber warfare attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, causing widespread gas shortages across the southeastern U.S. Another cyber attack targeted the food supply with hacks of JBS, one of the largest meat suppliers in the U.S.

Additional breaches have taken place in the transportation and national security sectors, with even the Associated Press now admitting to the shocking level of ineptitude when it comes to cyber defenses across the United States. In an article entitled, “Critical entities targeted in suspected Chinese cyber spying,” the AP writes:

A cyberespionage campaign blamed on China was more sweeping than previously known, with suspected state-backed hackers exploiting a device meant to boost internet security to penetrate the computers of critical U.S. entities.

The Associated Press has learned that the hackers targeted telecommunications giant Verizon and the country’s largest water agency. News broke earlier this month that the New York City subway system, the country’s largest, was also breached.

Security researchers say dozens of other high-value entities that have not yet been named were also targeted as part of the breach of Pulse Secure, which is used by many companies and governments for secure remote access to their networks.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, issued an April alert about the Pulse hack saying it was aware of “compromises affecting a number of U.S. government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and other private sector organizations.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which provides water to 19 million people and operates some of the largest treatment plants in the world, said it found a compromised Pulse Secure appliance after CISA issued its alert in April.

Mandiant said it found signs of data extraction from some of the targets. The company and BAE have identified targets of the hacking campaign in several fields, including financial, technology and defense firms, as well as municipal governments. Some targets were in Europe, but most in the U.S.

The next cyber attack is being put in place right now and will target the power grid and energy infrastructure

In my analysis, China is desperate to take down America before the Arizona ballot audit exposes the total fraud of the 2020 election. Once the truth comes out from Arizona, it will set into motion a series of events that could reverse the fraudulent election theft by Democrats and remove Biden (China’s mind-numbed puppet) from office.

The restoration of the Trump presidency would be devastating to China, because Trump would defend America and use the national security apparatus to target China, rather than what Biden and Garland are doing now, which is turning the government against the American people.

China also knows that if America isn’t brought to its knees soon, investigations into the origins of covid-19 will sooner or later reach the irrefutable conclusion that China built the bioweapon with PLA military oversight, using U.S. intellectual property (Chapel Hill) and U.S. taxpayer dollars (Fauci, the NIH, Pentagon funding, etc.).

Because the U.S. deep state conspired with China to build a release a biological weapon, these “black hat” elements of the U.S. military and intelligence apparatus share China’s desire to plunge the USA into chaos in order to cover up their own crimes.

Thus, we have arrived at a bizarre, dangerous converge of motivations where both America’s foreign enemies and America’s own deep state traitors both want to see America’s power grid taken down, plunging the nation into chaos and mass death. Arguably, globalist central bankers also want a similar collapse to take place in order to roll out their nefarious “global reset” plans. (Download my full, free audio book called the “Global Reset Survival Guide” at GlobalReset.news)

Watch for a massive false flag event to be blamed on QANON and militia members, but actually rolled out by the FBI, deep state and communist China

The most likely rendition of all this will likely be a large-scale false flag event that takes down the power grid and can be blamed on QANON followers, veterans, militia members or MAGA-adjacent individuals (i.e. Trump supporter or anyone who loves America).

As we now know, thanks to bombshell revelations broadcast last night by Tucker Carlson, the FBI ran the January 6th “Capitol siege” false flag operation, and there’s little question that the FBI is hard at work planning something much bigger — perhaps in collusion with the CCP — to take down America’s power grid and blame it on “right-wing extremists” or something similar.

Because if America continues to function for much longer, the FBI will be exposed, the fake Biden presidency will be ended, the commie Chinese virologists will be outed as mass murderers, and the American people will take their country back from the left-wing Marxists and lunatics who are currently trying to destroy it.

Today’s Situation Update — the most important one I’ve posted in a long while — explains the rest of this scenario that seems especially precarious for the future of our nation. Via Brighteon.com, consider this a “must-listen” podcast for this week. (Duration 70 minutes.)

Brighteon.com/1f675cc1-8587-4ba8-9a7b-9d4d63bd761f

Find a new podcast each weekday (along with amazing interviews) at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

