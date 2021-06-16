https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558871-dangerous-and-record-breaking-heat-wave-affects-50-million

A heat wave affecting 50 million Americans is hitting the West.

Widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect for California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

“Dangerous and record-breaking heat to continue across portions of the West and Central Plains,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A few monthly and even all-time records have already been tied/broken this week associated with the current stretch of heat,” the agency added.

Salt Lake City tied its all-time high on Tuesday at 107 degrees, only the second time the city has hit that temperature in the last 147 years.

NWS Las Vegas is telling people to avoid the outdoors and drink plenty of water due to the extremely high temperatures.

Beat the Heat! Drink from colorful reusable water bottles to help remind you to drink water.

Add fruit or vegetables to the water to make it more appealing.

Check the back seat.

‍♀️ Limit outdoor activity. Even morning temps are HOT. #VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/2A6nX58HiQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 16, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The rising temperatures increase the risk of drought and fire the states have experienced in the past.

“Fire weather will remain active across the West today and tomorrow. Dry and windy conditions will lead to several areas of elevated fire weather,” the NWS said Wednesday.

Fire weather will remain active across the West today and tomorrow. Dry and windy conditions will lead to several areas of elevated fire weather. Another concern will be dry thunderstorm activity in the Southwest and central Rockies, which could promote fire starts in dry fuels. pic.twitter.com/rskRuYLHd9 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 16, 2021

The governor of Utah asked residents of the state two weeks ago to join him in a weekend of prayer for rain during a statewide emergency drought.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

