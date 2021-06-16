https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-moment-of-prayer-now-required-in-florida-public-schools/

Ron DeSantis signs a bill requiring public school students “to reflect and to be able to pray as they see fit” for one or two minutes each day during first period. Florida law already encourages students to participate in “silent prayer,” but HB 529 will allow for a moment of prayer.

“It’s something that’s important to be able to provide each student the ability, every day, to be able to reflect and to be able to pray as they see fit. The idea that you can just push God out of every institution, and be successful — I’m sorry, our founding fathers did not believe that.”

Full presser below





