Did Anthony Fauci commit perjury when asked about gain of function research? The egotistical bureaucrat stated repeatedly that the $600,000 in taxpayer money that was directed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology was not geared towards gain of function research that makes viruses more lethal and transmissible to find ways to kill them before things get out of hand. EcoHealth Alliance formed the third part of this research triangle. In fact, its president thanks Fauci in newly obtained emails when he dispelled the lab leak theory that is increasingly looking like fact.

Those emails show that Fauci knew that COVID-19 might have some aspects within its make-up that looks engineered. He didn’t disclose this. When pressed about the grants, he finally admitted that he couldn’t guarantee that the Chinese lied about where the money was going. I mean if you can’t trust an authoritarian government with an appalling human rights record, who can you trust?

Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett makes the case that Fauci should be charged with perjury since it looks like he knew full well about the gain of function shenanigans that were going on in Wuhan:

A criminal investigation should be opened into whether Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress when he denied that his agency helped fund dangerous experiments in a Wuhan laboratory that might have caused the COVID-19 pandemic that killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide. Fauci is medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, an agency within the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He insisted repeatedly during his Senate testimony on May 11, 2021, that the roughly $600,000 in taxpayer money that the NIH funneled through a third party to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China was never used to support risky experiments – called gain-of-function research – to genetically enhance the pathogenic power of bat coronaviruses that infect humans. […] The newly unearthed emails show that Fauci was warned at the outset of the pandemic in late January of 2020 that the COVID-19 virus contained “unusual features” that “(potentially) look engineered” inside a laboratory. Unique genetic sequences not found in nature indicated that scientists might have manipulated cells to make the virus more virulent and contagious. Such gain-of-function experiments could have transformed the virus into a lethal “superbug” that then escaped from the lab and ravaged the world. Instead of disclosing that critical information to the public, Fauci did the opposite. He trashed the idea as a crazy conspiracy, even as his own emails suggest that he seemed worried about a deadly man-made pandemic that leaked from the lab. One pivotal message is inexplicably redacted. Why? Fauci’s determination to downplay this credible lab leak theory smacks of a cover-up designed to hide incriminating evidence of his agency’s complicity in financing the Wuhan project. But the emails are not the only damning evidence against Fauci.

And he wasn’t the only person who made that point. In his lengthy commentary on Fauci, Tucker Carlson mentioned this bit as he ripped Fauci for being exposed as nothing more than a sleazeball bureaucrat:

Consider this exchange, which began the evening of January 31, 2020. It was a Friday, just before midnight. The first email came from an immunologist called Kristian Andersen, who works at the Scripps Research Institute in California. Andersen warned Fauci that COVID appeared to have been manipulated in a laboratory. “The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (less than point one percent), so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered.” The next day, on February 1, Tony Fauci wrote back, “Thanks, Kristian. Talk soon on the call.” Fauci then sent an urgent email to his top deputy, Hugh Auchincloss. The subject of his email, in all-caps, was “IMPORTANT.” “Hugh: It is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on. Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward you know. You will have tasks today that must be done.” Attached to the email was a document entitled, “Baric, Shi, et al — Nature Medicine — SARS Gain of Function.pdf.” The “Baric” in that attachment refers to Ralph Baric, a virologist based in the United States who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Baric worked with a woman called Dr. Shi Zhengli — known as the “Bat Lady,” because she manipulates coronaviruses that infect bats. Keep in mind that during questioning from Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Tony Fauci denied that this same Ralph Baric had conducted gain-of-function research. Again, this is the Ralph Baric in Fauci’s attachment entitled, “Baric, Shi et al – SARS Gain of Function.” Yet, under oath, Fauci denied it…

“In retrospect, that looks a lot like perjury,” Tucker wrote. With nowhere to run, Fauci has now whipped out the final card of desperation, which is that if you attack him, you’re attacking science.

Yeah, ok, dude.

