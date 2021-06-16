https://patriotpost.us/opinion/80624-domestic-enemies-2021-06-16

I’ve mentioned before how striking it is to hear escapees from communism, who have approached me at events, say that they are seeing everything they fled in the former Soviet Union, Cuba or communist China here now in the United States. They often breakdown in tears recounting their experiences.

The latest example is Yeonmi Park, a defector from North Korea.

Park and her mother fled North Korea, “escaping” into communist China. She was sold into slavery for $300. Christian missionaries helped secure their freedom by crossing the Gobi desert into Mongolia before settling in South Korea.

North Korea is a massive insane asylum, where people are regularly told to ignore reality. North Korean defectors are shocked when they escape and see free, modern societies like South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Park was thrilled when she transferred a few years ago to Columbia University, one of America’s elite Ivy League schools. However, what she discovered there left her stunned, disappointed and fearful.

“I realized, wow, this is insane,” Park said. “I thought America was different but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying… North Korea was pretty crazy, but not this crazy.”

As you might expect, Park has little tolerance for Americans who claim to be “oppressed.” She also has a warning for America:

“You guys have lost common sense to a degree that I as a North Korean cannot even comprehend. Where are we going from here? … I guess that’s what they want, to destroy every single thing and rebuild into a communist paradise.”

Is there any patriotic American alive who still thinks it’s a good idea to work yourself into an early grave to send your children to Marxist indoctrination centers formerly known as institutions of higher learning?

More importantly, left-wing wokeness — Marxism by another name — is a national security threat. There are more than one million foreign students attending American universities, many of them come from communist China.

Our cultural and political elites have always felt that the more foreign students we can bring to our universities, the better off America and the world will be because they will go home with a greater appreciation of America and for freedom generally.

Sadly, it’s now the exact opposite.

We are indoctrinating them with Marxism. We are teaching them to hate America. We are teaching them to embrace socialism. And then we’re sending them back home to their native countries, where some may well rise to political leadership having learned how evil and oppressive we are.

We MUST fight for faith, family and freedom.

We MUST defeat these domestic Marxists.

Infiltrating Our Military

Several times in recent days, Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. Dan Crenshaw have gone on Laura Ingraham’s show to express their tremendous concern over Marxism creeping into our military under the guise of critical race theory. They are urging any soldiers who have been exposed to this corrosive ideology to report it.

Sen. Cotton tweeted yesterday, “We’ve received hundreds of whistleblower complaints about critical race theory being pushed on our soldiers. The problem is real — and worse than we thought.”

One military whistleblower said he was forced to attend a training session on police brutality, systemic racism and white supremacy. It turns out that one of the officers leading the session was a former staffer at the Democrat National Committee.

Of course, the only examples of extremism were on the right. There’s no mention of Antifa, no mention of the Marxist BLM organization — you know, the people who engaged in rioting, arson and mass theft in American cities last summer. None of that extremism is ever discussed.

I am pleased to report that I recently joined scores of conservative leaders and activists in a public letter to policymakers expressing our strong opposition to critical race theory in the military. I will be meeting with Sen. Cotton and Rep. Crenshaw to encourage them in this important project and to offer whatever further assistance we can provide.

I know many of you have family members in the military. Maybe you’re in the military yourself. I urge you to be a whistleblower in order to save our military.

If you or a family member has experienced this type of Marxist indoctrination in the military, please send the details to Sen. Cotton and Rep. Crenshaw through this link.

Biden Breaks Tradition

After Monday’s NATO summit, President Biden kept reporters waiting for three hours only to take questions for 25 minutes. He then proceeded to break tradition by attacking his fellow Americans and former President Trump on foreign soil. And this is the man who was going to unite us. He should be ashamed of himself.

Here’s the critical point to keep in mind while watching Biden on the world stage: He is more dedicated to satisfying the globalists in the U.N., in the World Health Organization, in Brussels, Paris and Berlin than he is to fighting for the American people in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Nashville and Main Street, USA. And the globalists know it.

That’s why they are so excited and keep saying that “America is back” under Biden. It’s just another way of saying America is intentionally putting itself last, which is what these countries have come to expect.

I noted in yesterday’s report that G-7 leaders were unable to explicitly condemn communist China’s genocide and slave labor. NATO leaders did no better when they issued a statement that referred to communist China as merely a “challenge.”

Yet, even in the face of that weakness, communist China’s state propaganda still couldn’t hide their disdain for the West. They depicted the G-7 meeting as a grotesque version of the Last Supper, intentionally mocking Christianity, the flailing, tired leaders of the West and the United States as a nation about to be “crucified.”

Nothing subtle about that cartoon! But hey, as they said at the NATO summit, communist China is a challenge.

