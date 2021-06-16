https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/16/dr-anthony-fauci-who-deliberately-suppressed-lab-leak-theory-says-its-a-bit-of-a-distortion-to-say-that-we-deliberately-suppressed-lab-leak-theory-video/

If you haven’t already had it with Dr. Anthony Fauci, congratulations. You’ve got a lot more patience than we do.

Because we’d had it with him a while ago. And now, we’ve had it with him even more.

Check out his latest remarks on the increasingly plausible COVID19 lab-leak hypothesis:

Dr. Fauci on COVID lab leak theory: “We’ve always said ‘keep an open mind and continue to look.’ So I think it’s a bit of a distortion to say that we deliberately suppressed that.” pic.twitter.com/20VuUBHt2Y — The Recount (@therecount) June 16, 2021

Fauci thinks it’s a bit of a distortion to say that he deliberately suppressed evidence supporting the lab-leak theory? He thinks it’s a bit of a distortion to say that he went out of his way to avoid publicly acknowledging the possibility that the Chinese government would lie about the origins of the COVID19 pandemic, despite being well aware of that possibility well over a year ago?

It’s been a few days since we’ve seen Mr Gaslight https://t.co/Oc7sygI1n8 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 16, 2021

The gaslighting from Fauci is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/RUHU3xIm3K — Brittany (@bccover) June 16, 2021

We’re actually morbidly curious to see just how much worse it can get.

This isn’t true. — Playoffs and Politics (@PlayoffPolitics) June 16, 2021

Um. This does not track with a years worth of comments he made on the subject. — Deez Smith (@esp20147) June 16, 2021

What about all the deliberate suppression? — FoggyRules (@FoggyRules) June 16, 2021

I mean…….aside from the fact that it was severely deliberately suppressed, sure Doc. https://t.co/R9NYpYnz8g — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) June 16, 2021

Narrator…. Fauci actively worked to suppress the lab leak theory — Scott “CA is proof liberals are dangerous” (@ScottC20012) June 16, 2021

How about a stroll down memory lane? https://t.co/n7674LsELq — George Bekmezian (Rational Nuggets) (@afamilyguy) June 16, 2021

Fauci in May 2020: “If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated.” So, that’s some neat revisionism of the facts. https://t.co/MYeqhvp5GP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 16, 2021

“bit of a distortion” .. He’s been walking back his lies for a while now FFS https://t.co/4ZOssztkbL — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) June 16, 2021

Now the man is trying to rewrite history. Why is he still allowed on the air? — SMKfromMIA (@miamirockssmk) June 16, 2021

Because some misinformation is more equal than others.

These people think we’re gonna forget everything. — Jess (@HopingOnIt) June 16, 2021

We’re not.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

