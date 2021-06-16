https://www.dailywire.com/news/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-says-he-will-listen-and-learn-after-46-favor-him-for-president

“When I wasn’t [in Hawaii], I was usually primarily in the South. And at that time growing up, you run into discrimination. You run into discrimination at the workplace,” he said. “But I’ve always been of the mindset that I can’t change that and I can’t change the way I look. I was born with this color and who I am and where I’m from. So the best thing that I could do is control the controllables, put in the work with my own two hands, and if someone then continues to choose to discriminate against me, well, that’s on them.”

Going all the way back to 2016, the “Fast & Furious” star has teased possibly running for president. This past February, while speaking with USA Today about “Young Rock,” Johnson echoed his 2017 comments to Ellen DeGeneres that he may run for president.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he said. “Truly, I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Last September, Johnson labeled himself a “centrist” as he endorsed Joe Biden, clarifying that he has voted for both parties while hailing Kamala Harris as a “certified badass.”

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past,” Johnson tweeted. “In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing [Joe Biden] & [Kamala Harris]. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE[.]”

Upon Biden’s election, Johnson admitted to crying “manly tears” over the prospect of Harris being vice president.

“I wanted to shoot this yesterday, when the news broke, but I got a little emotional, admittedly so, I got a little emotional yesterday, manly tears of course, I may have cried a tear or two, or ten, but they were all very manly. All my tears are manly,” he said.

Johnson went on to say that he got emotional because of what he felt his vote “represented.”

“My vote represented humanity. My vote represented decency,” he continued. “It represented the values and the principles of which we teach our little girls. My vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being.”

Most recently, comedian Bill Maher criticized Johnson and other celebrities for the “narcissism” of wanting to jump into politics.

“Let me put it bluntly to you and all the other showbiz candidates. You’re not good enough, you’re not smart enough, and doggone it, it completely doesn’t matter that people like you. They like you now because you’re an entertainer and, thus, largely uncontroversial. Governing is the opposite,” said Maher.

