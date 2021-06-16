https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/embarrasing-nightmare-joe-biden-brings-flashcards-cheat-sheets-sit-meeting-putin/
Joe Biden brought a set of cheat cards with him for his sitdown meeting with Vladimir Putin today.
Because nothing exudes strength and confidence like a good set of cheat cards!
Does biden really have cheat cards for the Putin meeting!? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D0m9Pzi3hv
— Kyle (@N8ivePatriot1) June 16, 2021
An embarrassing nightmare–
Biden Brought Flashcards To His Meeting With Putin–Twitter Mocks “Embarrassing Nightmare” pic.twitter.com/1WkH8LqCmC
— Laura #Covfefe ☘ 👠 (@mwenger1993) June 16, 2021
Just stunning.
Putin is letting his nuts hang and Biden crossing his legs and getting his flash cards 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/uDjNiFa0Ae
— 🇺🇸🍢 K-9 NOLE 🍢🇺🇸 (@PCNole813) June 16, 2021
