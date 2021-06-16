https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/embarrasing-nightmare-joe-biden-brings-flashcards-cheat-sheets-sit-meeting-putin/

Joe Biden brought a set of cheat cards with him for his sitdown meeting with Vladimir Putin today.

Because nothing exudes strength and confidence like a good set of cheat cards!

An embarrassing nightmare–

Just stunning.

More here.

