Joe Biden’s former White House stenographer recounted in a series of interviews last year and in an op-ed from several weeks ago how then-Vice President Biden was allegedly dominated by then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a 2011 meeting in Moscow.

Mike McCormick, who, according to the Free Beacon, worked as a White House stenographer for 15 years and with Biden from 2011 to 2017, revealed details about what happened during the meeting between the two leaders, which he says never made it into the press.

McCormick made the remarks in a series of interviews with the Free Beacon, WION, Fox News Radio, and in an op-ed with The National Pulse.

“I was standing in the room with him when he met with Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Putin body slammed him. He made him look like he didn’t know what he was doing,” McCormick told Fox News radio late last year. “It was the first one-on-one meeting Joe Biden had with Vladimir Putin. It was during the Russian reset. It was in 2011.”

“And all of a sudden, Vladimir Putin just turned off the lights and that was it,” McCormick continued. “Joe Biden couldn’t say another word. They cut off his mike. They turned off the lights for the press, for the television cameras, and Joe Biden was dumbfounded.”

McCormick said that he witnessed Biden “getting bullied by authoritarian leaders,” including when “almost the same thing happened several months later in China” and several years later “in Turkey.”

In his book, McCormick wrote that “[Putin’s] message was unmistakable: I’m in charge of the room, I’m in charge of my country, and I’m in charge of the reset.”

“As you might imagine, the vice president’s staffers were furious with the Russians,” McCormick continued in his book. “I was instructed to have the transcript reflect how the vice president had been cut off in mid sentence.”

The official White House transcript from the March 2011 meeting shows that Biden was, in fact, cut off midsentence and that the event came to an immediate end.

“He basically got body slammed by Putin, really. I mean, I don’t know how else to describe it,” McCormick told the Free Beacon. “To me it was like, here’s our great foreign policy expert and he just got punk’d. And Vladimir Putin just had no fear or respect for him.”

Press reports at the time from The New York Times and Reuters do not mention the events that McCormick described. The Free Beacon, which reported on the story during the 2020 presidential election cycle, said that the Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the allegations.

McCormick told WION that both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping “made a fool of Joe Biden” when he met with the leaders during separate trips in 2011.

McCormick said, “Vladimir Putin made him look foolish in Moscow and he did it by basically inviting Joe Biden to tell about his past history in Russia and Joe Biden can’t stop talking when he likes to talk about himself and as soon as Joe Biden was in the middle of a story and he came to the line, ‘I’ve been doing this a long time–” Vladimir Putin shut the lights off in the room, turned off the microphone and Joe Biden was left speechless and that’s a hard thing to do for Joe Biden.”

In an op-ed published several weeks ago, McCormick said that as soon as Putin cut off Biden that “stern Russian voices were commanding the press to leave and leave they did.”

“They went out quickly and efficiently, with video cameras popping off of tripods. Equipment snapping shut. Portable lights clattering down retractable poles. No one spoke, and no one dared linger,” he continued. “This was Putin in all his KGB ruthlessness. Whether by some prearranged signal or simply an undisclosed time limit, he had pulled the plug and done the unthinkable: he’d stolen Joe Biden’s audience and rendered him speechless.”

