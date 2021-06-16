https://hannity.com/media-room/extremely-aggressive-american-press-manhandled-by-russian-agents-as-biden-staffers-do-nothing/

From Fox News:

U.S. reporters and producers were aggressively pushed and shoved by Russian security officials Wednesday at the start of the highly-anticipated meeting in Geneva between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, denying the press full access to what was expected to be a short press availability before the hours-long summit.

Inside the room , Biden and Putin were seated with a small wooden table in between them, and a large globe was just behind the table. Large U.S. and Russian flags were erected on each side of the globe.

Next to the president sat a female interpreter, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Putin was seated next to an interpreter, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The media scuffle was described by those in the room as “chaotic,” with journalists being pushed and shoved.

Russian security pulled the red rope separating the media from the leaders to try to keep journalists away from the presidents.

Russian security yelled at journalists to get out of the room, and began pushing them, according to the TV pool report. That was met with screams from U.S. journalists and White House officials, telling Russian security to stop touching them.

Both presidents watched and listened to the media scuffle in front of them, and the pool reporter noted that they “appeared amused by the scene.”

“At one point, Biden leaned over and spoke to the interpreter and smiled,” the pool report noted.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy explained that a small U.S. delegation traveled with the president to Geneva, and said an even smaller group was expected to be permitted to go into the room where Biden and Putin were meeting. Doocy explained that a video camera was permitted, briefly, in the room, but that the producer with the audio equipment was not.