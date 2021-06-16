https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/fact-checkers-president-biden-tells-the-press-that-criminals-killed-a-police-officer-at-the-capitol-on-january-6/

Russian President Vladimir Putin evidently defended his country’s crackdown on protesters, saying that he didn’t want something like the January 6 storming of the Capitol to happen in his country. PBS News’s Yamiche Alcindor asked President Biden about this, and Biden told her that “criminals” had killed a police officer on January 6. That narrative, that Officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher by Trump supporters, is so deeply ingrained that the Democrats included it in their articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Biden must not keep up much with the news, because the New York Post in mid-February issued a correction to its reporting, and the D.C. chief medical examiner in mid-April ruled that Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes. Biden’s keeping the lie going, though.

President Biden says the “criminals” on Jan. 6 killed a police officer Medical examiners determined Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causeshttps://t.co/os0fRXFpMO pic.twitter.com/C0Ml5NrooE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2021

Blatant lie — SP Perry (@AirSPuhd) June 16, 2021

No police officers were killed. I cringed when I heard him say that. But I often cringe when he speaks — Sal LaBarbera (@Sal_LaBarbera) June 16, 2021

He’s either extremely incompetent or a huge liar… probably both. — AJ Griffin (@griffin_64) June 16, 2021

He’s a liar: he brought up Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people” during the debates, too.

President Biden just repeated the Big Lie that January 6 rioters “killed a police officer”. Officer Sicknick died of a stroke the next day. He was not “killed” and it’s disgusting to keep using him as a pawn — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 16, 2021

But his lies follow the approved narrative. — larmanius (@larmanius) June 16, 2021

That’s a lie. — Starr Durrason (@sophiasusie) June 16, 2021

A police officer did not die from the Jan 6 riots. @POTUS is blatantly lying to the world to spin a narrative. CNN link below is the article stating the officer died of natural causes. https://t.co/F4w2eJ4sB7 — Sean Reynolds (@_Sean_R) June 16, 2021

That is a flat out lie, and nobody there questioned him on that. Unreal. — IAmTheBickerMan (@TMule1961) June 16, 2021

That medical report is a fact. — rockerosexytopo (@rockerosexytopo) June 16, 2021

I think what he meant to say was that a Capitol Police Officer shot and killed an unarmed female. — ⚰️The Funeral Director⚱️ (@AskMeAnythingFD) June 16, 2021

The Great Trespassing Scare of Jan 6th will define the left for the next 50 years. Justifying every act of political intimidation & murder against US civilians that dare question them. — Allie Snackbar (@Angry_Thumbs) June 16, 2021

Exactly; that’s why we can’t forgive the clowns who tried to storm Congress — they handed progressives a blank check.

No one is buying the Jan 6 narrative. — Chance the Gardner (@ChaunceThe) June 16, 2021

Well, half the country is.

Will this get labeled as fake news? — Vanilla Lice 🍀 (@puertoricanfog) June 16, 2021

Anyone on Twitter want to fact check this??? — Dirk Diggler (@GangGreen11) June 16, 2021

Intentional lying. Propaganda. — Deborah (@debanncarp) June 16, 2021

It’s sick: liberals are so angry that they don’t have a dead police officer to use to give the Capitol rioting a body count.

Officer Brian Sicknick found to have died of natural causes after the storming of the Capitol Building, no indications of injuries https://t.co/uxdCqhIEvN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

