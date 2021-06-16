https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/fact-checkers-president-biden-tells-the-press-that-criminals-killed-a-police-officer-at-the-capitol-on-january-6/

Russian President Vladimir Putin evidently defended his country’s crackdown on protesters, saying that he didn’t want something like the January 6 storming of the Capitol to happen in his country. PBS News’s Yamiche Alcindor asked President Biden about this, and Biden told her that “criminals” had killed a police officer on January 6. That narrative, that Officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher by Trump supporters, is so deeply ingrained that the Democrats included it in their articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Biden must not keep up much with the news, because the New York Post in mid-February issued a correction to its reporting, and the D.C. chief medical examiner in mid-April ruled that Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes. Biden’s keeping the lie going, though.

He’s a liar: he brought up Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people” during the debates, too.

Exactly; that’s why we can’t forgive the clowns who tried to storm Congress — they handed progressives a blank check.

Well, half the country is.

It’s sick: liberals are so angry that they don’t have a dead police officer to use to give the Capitol rioting a body count.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...