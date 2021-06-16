https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-june-16-lawmakers-from-13-states-tour-arizonas-audit-many-working-to-launch-their-own_3862138.html

Facts Matter (June 16): Lawmakers From 13 States Tour Arizona’s Audit; Many Working To Launch Their Own

It was just announced that the hand recount in Arizona’s Maricopa county is complete, and the audit team has shifted their focus to completing the final phase—to go back and authenticate each ballot.

However, it looks like the federal government under the Biden administration has their own idea. Attorney General Merrick Garland has issued a very stern message saying that he might take action against the audit.

As all this is taking place, lawmakers from 13 different states have gone over to Maricopa county to tour the venue and see what is happening there first hand. Many of them are now looking to launch similar election audits in their home states.

