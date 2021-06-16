https://hannity.com/media-room/fantasyland-bernie-says-no-one-living-in-the-usa-should-have-any-medical-debt-in-their-entire-lives/
BERNIE ADVISER: Sanders Administration Could Kick-Off with $300B Federal Jobs ‘Guarantee’ Program
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.27.20
A top advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders suggested Thursday that his administration could kick-off with a $300 billion federal jobs “guarantee program” should the far-left lawmaker win the White House this November.
“A Bernie Sanders presidency could begin modestly with a roughly $300 billion federal jobs guarantee before pushing for trillions of dollars in new spending on health care, the environment and infrastructure, says a key adviser to the U.S. Democratic front-runner,” reports Reuters.
“I like very much the idea of getting a safeguard in place right away because, like most people, I worry about what happens when the next downturn comes,” said economic advisor Stephanie Kelton.
“Such a proposal is not a novel idea in U.S. history or even the current presidential race. Government employment programs were used to ease the sting of the Great Depression, and have been more recently proposed by Democratic presidential candidates including Senator Elizabeth Warren,” adds the website.
Read the full report here.
Source: Reuters
ADD IT TO THE LIST: Fading Bernie Unveils His $2.5 TRILLION ‘Housing for All’ Plan, Calls for Tax Hikes
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.19
Fading Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders unveiled his “Housing for All” plan Wednesday; calling for $2.5 trillion in new spending to expand government programs for low-income Americans.
“In the richest country in the history of the world, every American must have a safe, decent, accessible, and affordable home as a fundamental right,” writes Sanders. “For more than 40 years, we have had an affordable housing crisis in America that has only gotten worse. In America today, over 18 million families are paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing, while last year alone the five largest banks on Wall Street made a record-breaking $111 billion in profits.”
“If we are serious about addressing the affordable housing crisis, we need to build millions of apartments and homes throughout the country that will remain affordable in perpetuity to prevent displacement and serve future generations. And when we do that, we will create millions of good-paying jobs in the process,” adds Bernie.
The new proposal calls for $1.48 trillion to “build, rehabilitate, and preserve” affordable housing across the United States.
It calls for an additional $400 billion to construct 2 million new “units” and $500 million for “development in rural areas.”
Read Sanders’ full plan here.