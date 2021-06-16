https://hannity.com/media-room/fantasyland-bernie-says-no-one-living-in-the-usa-should-have-any-medical-debt-in-their-entire-lives/

BERNIE ADVISER: Sanders Administration Could Kick-Off with $300B Federal Jobs ‘Guarantee’ Program

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.27.20

A top advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders suggested Thursday that his administration could kick-off with a $300 billion federal jobs “guarantee program” should the far-left lawmaker win the White House this November.

“A Bernie Sanders presidency could begin modestly with a roughly $300 billion federal jobs guarantee before pushing for trillions of dollars in new spending on health care, the environment and infrastructure, says a key adviser to the U.S. Democratic front-runner,” reports Reuters.

“I like very much the idea of getting a safeguard in place right away because, like most people, I worry about what happens when the next downturn comes,” said economic advisor Stephanie Kelton.

“Such a proposal is not a novel idea in U.S. history or even the current presidential race. Government employment programs were used to ease the sting of the Great Depression, and have been more recently proposed by Democratic presidential candidates including Senator Elizabeth Warren,” adds the website.

