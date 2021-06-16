https://noqreport.com/2021/06/16/former-israeli-mayor-david-rubin-warns-america-to-stop-pandering-to-blm-and-antifa-radicals/

American news media, institutions, companies and the American public should reflect hard on knee jerk support of Black Lives Matter. This is the message from David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel, as he reminds Americans to take notice of BLM’s friends in the Middle East.

He joined us today for a NOQ Report News Update to discuss his newest book. From the start, the cover of the book itself sparked interest because it depicts terrorism in both the United States and Israel.

“The idea obviously was to show the similarities,” he said. “In America it’s mostly the radical left that’s trying to bring down Judeo-Christian civilization, destroying statues and monuments to American heroes. So the one that you see on the cover of my book, ‘Confronting Radicals: What America can Learn from Israel,’ is this statue of Andrew Jackson — former President Andrew Jackson — so the radicals are trying to vandalize and tear that down.”

The clear alignment in both ideology and tactics employed by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other domestic terrorist groups parallels the Middle Eastern terrorists in ways many simply do not see. We hear about suicide bombings there that we don’t hear about in America, but the basic tenets of terrorizing for the sake of unachievable political change demonstrates the hatred in the hearts of terrorists in both countries.

“Down below in the bottom part of the cover, you see one of the buses that had been blown up by our radicals, which are the Muslim radicals, who have blown up many buses and destroyed many lives,” he continued. “So, there are some differences between the American radicals of the far left, but there are also a lot of similarities between the American radicals of the far left and the Muslim radicals.”

Like Israel, America has a challenge with our borders. Israel has done a far better job keeping their borders secure based on shorter borders in a nation the size of New Jersey but also because of very strict border protocols. America had stronger border defenses under President Trump, but under Joe Biden it has become a mess. Mayor Rubin warned Americans that the southern border must be protected, and not just from Central American migrants.

“It’s not just Mexicans coming in, and it’s not just Guatemalans,” he said. “There are a lot of Muslims coming in as well.”

He detailed how the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas were all active in Central America and are exploiting our porous southern border to bring potential terrorists into the nation on their behalf. He said they will often take on Hispanic surnames to try to sneak in.

“My guess is that it’s happening a lot more now, now that the Biden administration has pretty much abandoned ship when it comes to protecting the southern border of the United States,” he said.

The conversation turned to the Israeli elections. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted after the longest reign in his nation’s history. The new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, is a fellow conservative who had previously worked under Netanyahu. But he signed up with a left-wing coalition in order to remove Netanyahu.

“Basically, what happened is a left-wing coalition is being formed with a right-wing figurehead Prime Minister, and 20 out of the 61 members of this coalition are from right-wing parties. Four of the members of this coalition are from an Arab party that is a big supporter of the Hamas terrorist organizations. It’s a Muslim radical party, actually, in the Israeli Knesset and now in the Israeli coalition government.”

Mayor Rubin believes Netanyahu has had a history of alienating surrogates and rising stars in the party, and sometimes humiliating them. This is why Mayor Rubin believes the Likud Party was able to win a plurality but unable to form a coalition. This is a revenge play to join with left-wing parties.

With all of this understood, what can America learn from Israel about dealing with the radical leftist domestic terrorists? Mayor Rubin had some advice.

“First of all, you do not appease radicals,” he said. “That’s something that we’ve learned here in Israel. If you appease the radicals, in our case the Muslim radicals, you are going to not succeed in stopping them from their violent attacks.”

In America, most of mainstream media and many in government engage in trying to pander to Black Lives Matter and Antifa on a regular basis. Mayor Rubin believes this is a huge mistake, but there are more concerns.

“Secondly, socialism,” he said. “Socialism in Israel did not work. We had socialism from 1948 to 1980. It was a disaster. In the early 1980s, we had 445% inflation as a result of that socialism.”

He invoked the Reagan-Begin alliance as how switching to a free-market economy saved the Middle East nation.

“What we have seen in American cities is the cities that have tried to implement some of the mistakes that I’m referring to, it’s been a disaster,” he said. “For instance, you have the radical left that has held these huge rallies which quickly turned into riots and looting and destroying monuments to American heroes and setting government buildings on fire. The cities that have done that have been headed by Democrat mayors. It’s not an accident.”

He covers these and many other important topics in his book, “Confronting Radicals: What America can Learn from Israel.”

Appeasement doesn’t work. It never worked for Israel and it hasn’t worked for Democrat-run cities in America. We have to be strong against BLM, Antifa, and others just as Israel has been tough with their domestic terrorists.

