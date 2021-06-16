http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Uqz-fuXFrAo/

‘LAST THING BIDEN WANTS IS ANOTHER COLD WAR’

President Joe Biden said he doesn’t think Putin is angling for a new Cold War.

“I pointed out to him we have significant cyber capability, and he knows it. He doesn’t know exactly what it is, but it’s significant. If, in fact, they violate these basic norms, we will respond,” Biden said.

“I don’t think he’s looking for a Cold War with the United States. I don’t think it’s, as I said to him, I said, ‘your generation and mine are about 10 years apart. This is not a Kumbaya moment as you used to say back in the ’60s in the United States, like let’s hug and love each other.

“But it’s clearly not in anybody’s interest, your country’s or mine, for us to be in a situation where it’s a new Cold War.”

Credit: Reuters

