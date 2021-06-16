https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/girls-gone-wild-beachfront-mansion-goes-up-in-flames/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Joe Francis Mexican Estate Casa Aramara Catches Fire
Our sources tell us 20 people were renting the estate at the time, not to mention an additional 20 staff members that were on site. The guests are now shacking up in a hotel. We’re told there’s no clear indication yet of what started the blaze — but what is clear is the main house is completely gone. The other 3 smaller houses are still intact.