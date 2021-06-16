https://justthenews.com/government/congress/gop-lawmakers-biden-we-write-you-today-express-concern-your-current-cognitive?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

More than a dozen Republican lawmakers have signed a letter to President Biden urging him to submit to a cognitive test and then release the results.

“We write to you today to express concern with your current cognitive state,” reads the opening line of the letter from Rep. Ronny Jackson and 13 other GOP legislators.

Jackson, a freshman Texas Republican who previously served as the physician to the president during the Obama and Trump administrations, also sent the letter to Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony Fauci, M.D. and Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor, D.O.

Jackson said in a statement that the current president has “clear mental impairment.”

“When I was Physician to President Donald J. Trump, the liberal media relentlessly pushed a narrative that he needed a cognitive test and that it should be the standard for anyone serving as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” Jackson said in a statement. “I administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) test and President Trump excelled. Given the precedent set and Biden’s clear mental impairment, I believe it is past time he undergo a cognitive test.”

