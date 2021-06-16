https://noqreport.com/2021/06/16/gop-rep-waltz-putin-is-emboldened-by-weakness-he-can-smell-from-the-wh/

Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz went off this week about how Russian President Vladimir Putin must be very excited to meet with Joe Biden.

During an interview on Fox News, Waltz said Putin is “emboldened by weakness” that he can smell from the White House.

“He is everywhere now. Went back to the Middle East under President Obama in Syria. They have a presence in Libya. They still have a presence in Georgia. They now have a presence on the house using some mercenaries on the inside of Ukraine. Congressman, how do they afford all this military action?” host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Yeah. And their population is shrinking, is on track to be smaller than Bangladesh in a few decades. Putin is bluffing with a pair of fours at best. But, you know, he knows how to pray this game. He is emboldened by weakness. Is he deterred by strength,” Waltz said.

“And right now he smells weakness in the White House. We are seeing a massive and sophisticated Russian nuclear modernization. We are seeing them rearm in the artic where they want to control international shipping as the polar ice cap shrinks,” he added.

