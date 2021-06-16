https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gosar-asks-chris-wray-point-blank-who-executed-ashli-babbitt/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Arizona congressman Paul Gosar wants answers
Tucker — Was the murder weapon discarded in Capitol restroom…
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), at House hearing, says Capitol police officer was ‘lying in wait’ for Ashli Babbitt before shooting her. Again says Babbitt was “executed” by police, demands name of officer involved in shooting
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) June 15, 2021