Rape someone else’s child? Just 180 days of jail time will suffice. You want to see your own child after divorcing your wife? You can never do that unless you take an experimental gene therapy sold as a vaccine. That is essentially the ethos from a pair of court decisions made by Polk County District Court Judge Travis Kitchens this month. The biggest irony of all? The local Fox affiliate reporter who broke these two stories is the same woman who tried to report about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine and claims she was muzzled by Fox Corp. in doing so.

KRIV-TV reporter Ivory Hecker, who has since been fired, reported last week that Eli Binnion, a child rapist, was sentenced to just 180 days in jail (not prison) for a 2018 rape of a 14-year-old girl in a Polk County, Texas, motel. According to the victim’s father, Judge Travis Kitchens didn’t even allow the parents to testify at the sentencing hearing. While Binnion was in jail for the rape, he brutally attacked a fellow inmate, breaking his jaw. According to Hecker, “Judge Kitchens gave Binnion a three-year sentence for the assault, and because he’s been in jail since 2018, he’ll be out in a matter of months.”

Binnion also had a prior criminal history of assault and evading arrest prior to the rape. Yet this is someone who is considered “nonviolent, first-time, and low-level” by judges in this era of de-incarceration, even in red states. Polk County was carried by Trump by a net 54 points. During the last judicial election in 2018, there was no Democrat on the ballot. Yet these are the sorts of Republicans who are often serving as judges in the reddest of counties.

Just how liberal is this alleged Republican judge? While he lets child rapists off the hook, he treats fathers like criminals unless they get the mRNA gene therapy. In May, Hecker reported that Judge Kitchens ordered Chris Staley, a father of four going through a divorce, to get vaccinated for COVID before being able to visit his children, ages 6 through 11. The father is more likely to harm his children by infecting them with nearly any other respiratory virus or bacteria, yet Kitchens is making him take an experimental vaccine that is already very problematic.

It’s hard to imagine how this order does not run afoul of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order barring any state government official from mandating the vaccine. Yet we are seeing all over Texas, most prominently with 117 health care workers at Houston Methodist hospital, people being forced to serve as lab rats. Clearly, the governor and state legislature are not doing enough to protect both civil liberties and public health.

The tragic irony of the forced vaccination regime is that we’ve known for quite some time that there are cheap and effective therapeutics against COVID that don’t come with the risk of side effects. The same reporter, Ivory Hecker, recently made national news when she unexpectedly reported on a live broadcast about the Texas heat wave that the Fox company censored her from reporting about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

Hecker did a sit-down interview with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and revealed that KRIV’s VP and news director, Susan Schiller, told her to “cease and desist” posting about hydroxychloroquine on social media. She then had multiple stories about the drug that were heavily censored.

Hecker has since been fired by the news agency.

The twisted irony is that people like Judge Kitchens are making life-and-death decisions in the form of court orders based on censored information – downplaying any positive news about alternatives to the vaccines, while censoring any negative information about the vaccines. This is just a glimpse into one local newsroom in this country by one reporter. We can only imagine the degree of censorship taking place on issues like crime, race, economy, and illegal immigration all across the country.

Malcolm X once said, “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”

And indeed, they influence who is guilty in the eyes of a judge. Because of the media narrative that Judge Kitchens likely consumes, he believes those who don’t take the experimental vaccine are guilty and child rapists are somewhat innocent. The media also ensures that the public is not informed about issues like crime and the extent to which we have an under-incarceration problem, not an over-incarceration problem, which allows politicians to promote more leniencies on criminals. The media has made innocent the criminals and guilty the average citizen.

Which is why I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for Judge Kitchens to require the child rapist to get vaccinated before his impending release from jail.

