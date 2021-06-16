https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/house-approves-bill-to-make-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday/
“The bill is passed.”
BREAKING: The House passes bill establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday. The bill now heads to Pres. Biden’s desk for his signature. https://t.co/UDnotcQKi3 pic.twitter.com/gHEHYPP5S2
— ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2021
In a 415-14 vote, the House passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
14 Republicans voted against the bill.
No senators voted against it — 260+ comments