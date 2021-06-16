https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/house-approves-bill-to-make-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday/

Posted by Kane on June 16, 2021 8:32 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

In a 415-14 vote, the House passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. 

14 Republicans voted against the bill.

No senators voted against it — 260+ comments

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...