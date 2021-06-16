https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hunter-biden-tells-matchmaker-no-yellow-asian-women/

Hunter Biden does not like Asian women

SOURCE

During the January 2019 conversation with his cousin, Hunter, then age 49, said he wanted to date 24-year-olds because they were ‘easy to impress.’ Caroline asked Hunter: ‘Do you want foreign or domestic. I can’t give you f***ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it.’

Hunter replied: ‘Domesticated foreigner is fine. No yellow’

Caroline, daughter of Joe Biden’s brother Jim, was trying to help Hunter get over Hallie, his brother’s widow and his lover, with whom his relationship had soured.