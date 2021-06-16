Inflation in Wholesale Prices Increases to 6.6% – The Largest Increase Since the Measurement Was First Compiled

Posted by | Jun 16, 2021 | | 0 |

Inflation in Wholesale Prices Increases to 6.6% – The Largest Increase Since the Measurement Was First Compiled

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/inflation-wholesale-prices-increases-6-6-largest-increase-since-measurement-first-compiled/

Wholesale prices in the U.S. increased at their fastest annual rate ever in May, driven by rising food prices, as soaring inflation threatens to derail the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The producer price index, which measures inflation pressure before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8 percent in May for an annual gain of 6.6 percent, the biggest jump since annual data was first compiled in 2010, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

The annual gain is somewhat skewed by a ‘base effect’ from last year’s data, when prices plunged early in the pandemic, but nevertheless offers another worrying signal to consumers that their dollars won’t stretch as far as they used to.

This comes after reports last month where inflation reached 4.2% and the highest rate Since 2008.

SHOCK REPORT: Inflation Surges – Consumer Prices Jump 4.2% – Fastest Rise Since 2008 (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Joe Hoft

Related Posts

The Elections Director in Yavapai County AZ Claims an Audit Similar to the One in Maricopa County Is Not Necessary – Here’s Why She’s Wrong

The Elections Director in Yavapai County AZ Claims an Audit Similar to the One in Maricopa County Is Not Necessary – Here’s Why She’s Wrong

June 15, 2021

WATCH: Man Cusses Out CNN on Live Television For Making Things Worse as Community Gets Destroyed By Rioters

WATCH: Man Cusses Out CNN on Live Television For Making Things Worse as Community Gets Destroyed By Rioters

April 13, 2021

Steve Bannon: NIH Director Francis Collins Should Be Fired Immediately for Claiming Wuhan Lab Isn’t Controlled by CCP (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon: NIH Director Francis Collins Should Be Fired Immediately for Claiming Wuhan Lab Isn’t Controlled by CCP (VIDEO)

June 4, 2021

Attorney for Family of Ashli Babbit Announces Family will File Civil Charges to Vindicate Her Rights (VIDEO)

Attorney for Family of Ashli Babbit Announces Family will File Civil Charges to Vindicate Her Rights (VIDEO)

April 26, 2021

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.