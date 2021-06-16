https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/16/insane-critical-race-theory-proponents-are-genuinely-pissed-at-senate-gop-for-insulting-them-by-supporting-federal-juneteenth-holiday/

As we told you, “social impact strategist” Jamira Burley hasn’t been able to muster much enthusiasm about the Senate unanimously passing a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Her reasoning? “Lynching is still legal” in the United States.

Soooo Juneteenth is a national holiday but lynching is still legal? Where they do that at? America! — Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) June 16, 2021

Lynching is not legal in the United States, of course, but it’s nonetheless illuminating to see how hellbent woke lefties are on using the Juneteenth bill to impugn Republicans’ and conservatives’ characters and motives.

There are actually quite a few wokester SJWs out there who are genuinely angry with conservatives for supporting making Juneteenth a national holiday, because how can conservatives — who are all white males, of course — possibly celebrate the freeing of slaves when they’re busy trying to prevent children from learning about slavery and history and racism?

…make Juneteenth a national holiday but wanna ban and bitch bout CRT. 😒 pic.twitter.com/5qiTrgXRM2 — Regina N. Bradley, Ph.D. (@redclayscholar) June 16, 2021

America making Juneteenth a national holiday while banning people from teaching about it in schools is ironic — Robert Simmons III (@Robert_Simmons3) June 16, 2021

“why is Juneteenth a holiday?” “It’s illegal for me to tell you here, but you can go two states over and they can tell you” — Pfizer Phag (@OneBaddDude) June 16, 2021

I think I would be more moved by the Juneteenth news if there weren’t currently a national controversy about learning that slavery was bad and maybe pretty important to a country that went to war over it — Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) June 16, 2021

Imagine making Juneteenth a federal holiday when laws are being enacted all over the country that will prevent people from being taught why it’s a holiday. — Titty Roux (@thejournalista) June 16, 2021

If we can make Juneteenth a national holiday, why can’t we teach kids that owning Black people was racist? — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) June 16, 2021

Juneteenth is becoming a holiday, and y’all don’t want to kids to learn about critical race theory. Everyday I am more and more confused. pic.twitter.com/r6zG881N5s — Dr. James Bell III (@ItsJBThree) June 16, 2021

Gonna be funny* when teachers can’t explain /why/ Juneteenth is a holiday for fear of losing their jobs https://t.co/DSTsUqPBeq — Monkey’s Paw Games (@monkeyspawgames) June 16, 2021

Given the CRT mass hysteria and how CRT has been conflated with simple US history, why are white kids going to think they’re getting Juneteenth off from school now that it’s a federal holiday? 🥴🥴 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 16, 2021

The Senate unanimously passed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, yet many of these senators don’t want schoolchildren to be taught why Juneteenth is relevant or the centuries-long atrocities that preceded it. — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@reneeygraham) June 16, 2021

Juneteenth should be a national holiday, but these gestures seem almost insulting when there’s a widespread attack on black voting rights and nothing has been done to rectify state-sanctioned violence against black folks. Also: — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 16, 2021

Several Republican-led states are basically banning teaching kids about things like Juneteenth. So I guess the kids in Texas and Florida will think they have the day off to celebrate that June is a really awesome month. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 16, 2021

The disconnect between designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday while simultaneously limiting how much actual history can be taught means we’ll have a day celebrating the end of something horrible, while pretending we, as a country, have no responsibility in that horribleness. — Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) June 16, 2021

Texas is suppressing voting rights and teaching truths about racism and history while Juneteenth becomes a holiday. It’s the whiplash for me. To be black in Texas = stuck between federal bread + circuses on one side – and the suppression of black political power on the other. — Karen Attiah IS IN TIME OUT (@KarenAttiah) June 16, 2021

And there are still plenty more where those came from.

We’re not sure who still needs to hear this — we’re guessing it’s a lot more people than the ones whose tweets we’ve just posted — but Critical Race Theory is not history. It’s not justice. It’s not empowering. It’s racism disguised as anti-racism. It’s not only possible to want to commemorate Juneteenth while opposing Critical Race Theory; it’s logical.

Conflating opposition to Critical Race Theory with support for racism is dishonest and disgusting. Shame on the people pushing such a false narrative.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

